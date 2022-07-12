Industry leaders and experts convene at Midwest Hydrogen Summit

This week, researchers, manufacturers, business leaders and policymakers convened at the Midwest Hydrogen Summit at Hyzon Motors' Innovation Center in Bolingbrook to discuss opportunities for the Midwest to play a leading role in the emerging hydrogen economy and drive collaboration across the value chain.

This week, researchers, manufacturers, business leaders and policymakers convened at the Midwest Hydrogen Summit at Hyzon Motors’ Innovation Center in Bolingbrook to discuss opportunities for the Midwest to play a leading role in the emerging hydrogen economy and drive collaboration across the value chain. Speakers and participants emphasized the significant innovation, investment and impact that companies and researchers will bring to the Midwest’s energy future, especially in a region that is a major transportation hub with a robust manufacturing base and ideally suited for production, distribution and storage for hydrogen technologies.

Event speakers included Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon Motors; Dr. Jack Brouwer, director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center and associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of California, Irvine; Dr. Ted Krause, hydrogen and fuel cell program manager at Argonne National Laboratory; state Sen. Laura Ellman from the 21st District; and industry leaders from Constellation, Caterpillar, bp and GTI Energy.

Read full article here.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors