Inauguration of the Ferrari e-building in the presence of the President of the Italian Republic

The plant, with a focus on sustainability, will see the production of cars with all types of powertrain

The e-building, the factory that will produce internal combustion-engined cars, hybrids and Ferrari’s first electric model, will be inaugurated today in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Welcoming him will be Chairman John Elkann, Vice Chairman Piero Ferrari, CEO Benedetto Vigna and representatives of the Ferrari workforce.

“We are honoured to have President Mattarella with us for the inauguration of the e-building, a plant that combines the centrality of the people in the workplace with respect for the environment,” commented Ferrari’s President, John Elkann. “Investing in our territory is essential to prepare ourselves for Ferrari’s future with confidence and confirms our commitment to Italian excellence and to our country.”

Production flexibility

Through the e-building, Ferrari is enhancing its production flexibility in line with its strategy of prioritising revenue quality over quantity. The plant also reflects the principle of technological neutrality, as it will house the production and development of internal combustion engines, hybrid engines and new electric motors, each capable of delivering Ferrari’s signature driving excitement.

The integration of the production of the entire range in a single building will allow Ferrari to reorganise and reallocate all production activities more efficiently among its existing facilities in Maranello, increasing its ability to adapt quickly to production needs.

The e-building, a facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will also produce the strategic electrical components that are highly relevant to differentiating Ferrari’s technology and performance: high-voltage batteries, electric motors and axles.

Focus on the environment

The building, designed to achieve the highest levels of energy performance, is powered – among other sources – by more than 3,000 solar panels installed on the roof that produce 1.3 MW. With the shutdown of the trigeneration plant1, scheduled for the end of the year, the building will be powered entirely by renewable energy, generated from both internal and external sources with a guarantee of origin.2

Several cutting-edge solutions have been adopted to reuse energy and rainwater in the production cycle. For example, more than 60 per cent of the energy used for battery and motor testing will be recovered in accumulators and redirected to power new processes.

The plant was built north of the Ferrari campus, which is being expanded. The area was acquired and redeveloped without additional land consumption by replacing obsolete and energy-dispersive industrial structures.

The focus on people

The training and well-being of workers was a priority in the design of the building, which houses a dedicated training space.

The training path for people selected for the new lines began two years ago, with the aim of delving into the skills and processes that are needed for the new systems and products, as well as strengthening knowledge related to the electric motor. In full continuity and synergy with the mechanical and electronic skills that have always been Ferrari’s heritage, additional competencies, for example in chemistry and battery assembly production processes, have been developed.

Manufacturing processes are equipped with collaborative robots, which adapt their behaviour according to the operator’s needs, and digital twins, which create a digital replica of products and processes. These solutions make it possible to put technology under the control of and at the service of employees, whose role is thus further elevated within the production process with the goal of ensuring the excellence and attention to detail that distinguishes the Ferrari range.

In the facility, various solutions have also been designed to improve the well-being of people in the work environment: ergonomic workstations, relaxation areas, acoustic and visual comfort, and the correct mix of natural and artificial lighting are some of the aspects that are the most beneficial.

Focus on the community

The e-building is a confirmation of Ferrari’s central role in the local industrial landscape – a role reinforced by continuous investments made in tune with the specific needs of the local community.

The integration of the building into the urban context was perfected through an urban redevelopment of more than 100,000 square metres and a redesign of the road infrastructure. In fact, a road serving the site and a 1.5-kilometre bike path connected to the town’s network have also been built.

The road design, in particular, ensures heavy traffic is concentrated to an area around the e-building logistics hub, reducing its intrusion on pedestrian routes.

The architectural design

The exterior façades and main interior spaces of the e-building were designed by MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects, a firm at the forefront of the development of sustainable solutions and urban regeneration, in synergy with the Ferrari team.

Rectangular in shape and 25 metres high, the new building is in harmony with the landscape and surrounding buildings and is recognisable for a façade with a tailor-made, highly efficient “skin”. The choice of opaline glazing, interspersed with portions of clear glass, attenuates the building’s imposing visual mass and allows for natural light to be distributed within it, while at night it resembles a glowing lantern.

The components of the façade were designed and manufactured according to Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) logic, in order to facilitate their on-site assembly and maintenance operations. This enabled cost efficiency and reduced environmental impact related to the materials and processes used.

e-building data and information

Project Mario Cucinella Architects Duration of work 2 years Construction site workers 350 Total surface area 42,500 mq Wards Lower floor: general systems Ground floor: vehicle assembly and logistics Mezzanine: general systems, offices Second floor: vehicle assembly, engines and components E-building staff over 300 workers Energy Certifications Undergoing certification: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), level platinum NZeb (nearly zero energy builing) E-building efficiency

In terms of emissions -2.7 Kton CO 2e vs. a comparable non-electrified building Photovoltaic system more than 3,000 solar panels, with a peak power of 1.3 MW Digital infrastructure Wi-Fi 6.0 for production information management. Ultra-wideband that, among other functions, locates and displays components in 3D during assembly and prevents collisions of AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles for transporting components and cars). Water treatment 200 m3 storage tank for rainwater collection, treatment and reuse. Lamination tank of 1,000 m3 for excess flow control. Green areas 200 trees Parking lots 1,400 parking spaces – far more than needed – which will mitigate the impact of workers on local public parking.

1Since 2009, Ferrari has generated electricity, hot and cold water with an in-house trigeneration plant, which was joined in 2022 by the 1 MW solid oxide fuel cell plant for power generation. In 2023, these two plants produced 67 percent of the Maranello factory’s energy needs, with renewable resources covering the remaining 33 percent. In 2023, the trigeneration plant produced 95 GWh of electricity. Shutting down this plant – due by the end of 2024 – will dramatically reduce gas consumption and emissions, marking significant progress in Ferrari’s decarbonization plan (Scope 1&2).

2 Ferrari has reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2023 versus 2021 by 16%:

+2.4 MWp extra capacity of photovoltaic panels in the Maranello plant compared to 2021

-6.4 million smc of natural gas purchased 2023 vs. 2021

SOURCE: Ferrari