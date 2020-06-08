In virtual worlds in virtuosic style: Audi communicates in new digital formats

Audi is opening up a new chapter in its communications via digital channels. Journalists from all over the world are able to familiarize themselves with new products, explore technologies and gain exclusive insights in virtual environments. Aside from the experience aspect, dialog takes center stage. That is why the new formats such as the “Audi TechTalk” emphasize intensive interactions between media representatives and experts from Audi.

*The collective fuel consumption values of all models named and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this MediaInfo.

Thanks to high-speed data lines digital exchange across countries, continents and oceans has become an everyday reality. AUDI AG is making increasing use of digital channels for its communications as well. This week the “Audi TechTalk” marked another successful premiere of an online format. In the first moderated session of the expert panel, international journalists delved deeply into the subject of electrical charging. Multimedia content and exhibits support the explanations provided by the Audi engineers in this format. One of the key interaction tools: In live Q&A sessions, the participating editorial teams can individually intensify their background knowledge. Further TechTalks will follow in the coming months.

“Creative new formats make it possible for us to interact with our media contacts also in digital worlds,” says Jörg Lindberg, Product, Technology and Motorsport Communications. “Especially in view of the corona-related contact and travel restrictions in recent months, the potential for efficient and direct exchange of information offered by multimedia formats like the TechTalk has become apparent. It extends all the way to virtual world premieres like in the case of the new A3 following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show on short notice.”

In addition to information, the platforms are focused on the experience aspect. Exclusive insights, multimedia content and virtual interaction opportunities bring digital worlds to life.

“The world of mobility is rapidly changing. At the same time, technologies are becoming increasingly complex. Our objective is to enhance the multimedia presentation of Audi’s ‘Vorsprung durch Technik‘ to explain it and to turn it into a tangible experience,” says Peter Oberndorfer, Director Global Communications Editorial Services/Events. With some 40 million contacts, the #LiveOnDrive format is another one impressively showing that such innovative offerings meet with positive response. We are planning to build on this with other novel formats – from virtual events to multimedia press releases.”

At the premiere of “#LiveOnDrive”, a professional race driver from Audi and a YouTube auto expert hit the test track of Audi Sport in Neuburg in an Audi RS 5*. Both answered the questions asked by the streaming community via Facebook and YouTube in a live and direct dialog. For shooting individual photos or videos, journalists were able to “remote-control” the car and the camera in the chatroom. Additional background knowledge was conveyed by Rolf Michl, Director Sales & Marketing Audi Sport GmbH.

The digital offering for communicators at model presentations will continue to grow, for instance with so-called Online Sneak Previews. Even before the official presentation, selected journalists from all over the world will be provided with initial impressions and background information about a new model. For Q&A sessions in real time, Audi experts will be available as points of contact.

A proven program is “What’s up, Audi” on YouTube that tells the stories of Audi’s topics from a new angle. The format includes multipliers from the social media world as well as the community.

Even streamed plant tours have recently been added to the digital communications portfolio. Experienced tour guides welcome online “visitors” and moderate the live streams from a studio. The first two streams, “Audi live at the Ingolstadt factory” (German and English) and “Insight Audi Design“ (German and English), will be available on the Audi.Stream website starting on June 24. Interaction with the users is a key factor in this format as well: the tours are customized to suit the wishes and interests of the participants and the guides will additionally answer questions in a dialog with them.

SOURCE: Audi