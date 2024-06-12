In peace, crisis or conflict: Scania shows its flexibility at Eurosatory

At the Eurosatory fair in Paris, Scania will show that its industry-leading modularity and flexibility are valid for defence-related solutions, too

At the Eurosatory fair in Paris, Scania will show that its industry-leading modularity and flexibility are valid for defence-related solutions, too. Scania Defence will showcase a 4×4 hybrid truck intended for logistics purposes along with two powerful industrial engines, and demonstrate how Scania’s Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) philosophy translates to real-life operations. These examples are just a fraction of the comprehensive solutions with which Scania can support nations in their creation of resilient civil or military defences.

4×4 hybrid demo truck for off-road use in silent mode, with electric power take-off

Inline six 13-litre and V8 16-litre industrial engines for multiple purposes

ILS for securing operational availability over the entire intended life cycle

Scania Defence present at both the ‘Swedish Pavilion’ in hall 6, stand K177, and outdoors at ExtPe6a D194, where Scania France will exhibit a mighty 8×8 Scania truck with protected cab and torsion-free bodywork and present a 4×4 vehicle tailored for special operations.

“Scania Defence has the ability to deliver solutions with short lead times that are specified to our customers’ particular demands,” says Evalena Falck, Head of Strategic Account Management at Scania Trucks. “This flexibility is made possible by our modular system. It has been decisive in making Scania the major player we are in the defence business, with prestigious truck deliveries in the past few years to the likes of Denmark, the Netherlands and the Baltic Countries.”

The 4×4 logistics demo truck that Scania is showing at the Swedish Security and Defence Industry Association (SOFF) stand is a perfect example of Scania’s inherent capabilities: with its hybrid powertrain it can drive up to 60 km in “silent mode”, thus achieving near-stealth characteristics. Its own electric power source means it can be used as the power supply for an electric crane or for other equipment without the need for idling the combustion engine.

“Over the past few years we have noticed a rising demand for defence solutions, and unfortunately we all know why,” says Falck. “It has also become obvious how important it is to provide swift deliveries. At Scania, we have more than 100 years of experience in supplying the defence sector. We have risen to the increased challenges by investing more resources into our global organisation, in R&D and in our production facilities.”

Scania’s green-coloured solutions for its defence customers often bear a strong resemblance to the company’s regular commercial vehicles, especially on the truck side (although Scania has many other military or semi-military functions in its portfolio). But by using premium, civilian products as the platform, defence customers can have their adaptations and benefit from all the uptime and robust features for which Scania trucks are renowned. The difference is that the cost is substantially lower compared to what “special builds” call for.

“One of our strengths is our far-sighted approach,” says Falck. “We know that satisfied customers will return, and that is why our best asset is the long-term way that we work with our integrated logistics support regarding spare parts and maintenance. Regardless of the customer’s geographic location, it is typically not far from a Scania workshop or competence centre, where we can cater for their needs.

SOURCE: Scania