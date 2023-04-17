In 2023 Iveco Bus will support local public transport in Italy with more than 1,000 new buses through Consip

Iveco Bus, the urban, intercity and tourism bus brand of Iveco Group N.V., with its electric E-WAY bus has qualified for a considerable amount of lots in a tender just awarded by Consip, the central purchasing body of the Italian public administration

Iveco Bus, the urban, intercity and tourism bus brand of Iveco Group N.V., with its electric E-WAY bus has qualified for a considerable amount of lots in a tender just awarded by Consip, the central purchasing body of the Italian public administration. Of the 925 vehicles under these lots, public transport companies will be able to order an established maximum allocation (40% under current conditions) over the next two years.

Iveco Bus currently has agreements in its portfolio to supply nearly 900 buses through Consip per previous awards. The electric vehicles mentioned above will be added to these pre-existing agreements for a total order that is expected to exceed one thousand buses in 2023 alone. Among the Italian operators that have already ordered vehicles through Consip, Iveco Bus will supply 100 natural gas-powered Crossway buses to TUA ‒ Società Unica Abruzzese di Trasporto, a leading public transport company in the Abruzzo region ‒ and another 203 vehicles to the Molise region, 68 of which are natural gas-powered Crossway buses.

The E-WAY electric buses and the Crossways destined for TUA (Abruzzo) will be completed on the assembly lines of the new Iveco Bus plant in Foggia, which is dedicated to the production of zero- and low-emission buses and will be inaugurated tomorrow, Tuesday, 18th April.

Domenico Nucera, President Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, said, “In June 2022, we announced our decision to restart our bus production in Italy, confident in our strong commercial offering and the potential of the Italian market. These achievements prove us right and encourage us to continue on this path, proudly contributing to the sustainable development of mobility in the country”.

SOURCE: Iveco