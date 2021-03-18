IIHS: New Genesis SUV earns highest safety award

The 2021 Genesis GV80, a new midsize luxury SUV, is the latest vehicle to earn a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests — driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints. It must be available with front crash prevention that earns a superior or advanced rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and also come with good or acceptable headlights across all trim levels and packages.

With a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both evaluations and standard acceptable-rated LED projector headlights, the first SUV in the Genesis lineup meets all those requirements.

SOURCE: IIHS