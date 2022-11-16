IIHS: Honda HR-V, Acura Integra earn highest award

The 2023 Honda HR-V and 2023 Acura Integra, a small SUV and small car, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2023 Honda HR-V and 2023 Acura Integra, a small SUV and small car, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To earn either of the Institute’s two awards this year, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

Both the HR-V and Integra were redesigned for the 2023 model year.

The two Honda Motor Co. vehicles qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards with acceptable-rated headlights on all trims and standard front crash prevention systems that earn superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

SOURCE: IIHS