IIHS: Audi A4 allroad earns TOP SAFETY PICK

The 2022 Audi A4 allroad, a midsize luxury car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when equipped with specific headlights.

To earn either of the Institute’s two awards in 2022, vehicles must garner good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

A front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations is standard across all trims of the A4 allroad. However, the TOP SAFETY PICK award applies only to the Prestige and Premium Plus trims, which come with good- and acceptable-rated headlights, respectively. A marginal rating for the headlight system provided with the Premium trim prevents the four-door wagon from earning “the plus.”

SOURCE: IIHS