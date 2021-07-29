Hyzon Motors partners with liquid hydrogen production company RenewH2 to develop fueling stations

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RenewH2, a US-based sustainable hydrogen production, liquefaction, distribution and dispensing company, to collaborate on the supply and demand side of liquid hydrogen productio

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RenewH2, a US-based sustainable hydrogen production, liquefaction, distribution and dispensing company, to collaborate on the supply and demand side of liquid hydrogen production.

Under the MoU, RenewH2 plans to reform biogenic methane gas to generate hydrogen. The hydrogen would then be liquefied and delivered to hydrogen fueling stations, which are expected to be developed in collaboration with Hyzon. Through this collaboration, the stations can be located near Hyzon customers to help provide consistent demand for the fuel.

“By aligning the production of hydrogen with the fueling infrastructure and the end-consumer – hydrogen-powered trucks – this partnership addresses the chicken-and-egg problem that has prevented broad-scale hydrogen adoption,” said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. “This type of collaboration is crucial to accelerating decarbonization.”

Both companies are interested in expanding liquid hydrogen infrastructure due to its advantages over hydrogen gas. Because of its power density, liquid hydrogen is projected to provide a range approximately twice as far as current 700 bar gaseous hydrogen. Range for liquid hydrogen vehicles is expected to be up to 1,000 miles, based on Hyzon’s recently announced agreement to develop ultra-heavy-duty liquid hydrogen-fueled trucks.

The greater range means fewer fueling stations, thereby reducing the need for liquid hydrogen to be transported to many locations. In addition, the refueling infrastructure capital and operating costs are expected to be lower when compared to gaseous hydrogen, due to the elimination of the compression and refrigeration equipment.

RenewH2 is expected to begin producing hydrogen in its Wyoming facility in 2023, with ultimate capacity of 300 tons per day using steam methane reformer units. In addition to producing liquid hydrogen, RenewH2 expects to store and deliver the fuel. Per the MoU, the fuel could be delivered by a fleet of Class-8 Hyzon trucks, owned and operated by RenewH2.

“RenewH2 is excited about the opportunity to work with Hyzon Motors Inc. to provide an end-to-end hydrogen solution that will have a significant impact on the reduction of carbon emission,” comments David Martineau, CEO, RenewH2.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors