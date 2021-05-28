Hyzon announces new 50 tonne fuel cell truck orders with leading Dutch transport companies, Jan Bakker and Millenaar & van Schaik

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, today announced it has entered into definitive purchase agreements with subsidiaries of major Dutch transport companies Jan Bakker B.V and Millenaar & van Schaik B.V. to supply a total of up to 20 hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks

Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon” or “the Company”), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, today announced it has entered into definitive purchase agreements with subsidiaries of major Dutch transport companies Jan Bakker B.V (“Jan Bakker”) and Millenaar & van Schaik B.V. (“Millenaar & van Schaik”) to supply a total of up to 20 hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks. This comes ahead of Hyzon’s public listing via a definitive business combination agreement with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation.

Hyzon expects to deliver up to three vehicles in Q4 of 2021, and to deliver the remaining trucks in 2022. The vehicles, HyMax 450 Tractors built on a class-8 DAF truck chassis, are expected to have up to 520 km per refill with motor power up to 550 kW capacity. Hyzon expects to manufacture the trucks in its European facility in the Groningen area of the Netherlands, where orders are being taken for deliveries of Hyzon-branded commercial vehicles worldwide. The trucks have been purchased by Duurzaam Transport B.V., a subsidiary of Jan Bakker, and H2 Transport B.V., a subsidiary of Millenaar & van Schaik.

Jan Bakker counts 17 companies in the corporate family, operating in transport, energy, and agricultural trade. Millenaar & van Schaik is one of the largest asphalt transport companies in the Netherlands. Both companies are committed to sustainable practices and utilizing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. Implementing Hyzon’s FCEVs extends this commitment along their truck routes.

Craig Knight, Hyzon CEO, said, “We are excited to be engaging with transport and logistics organizations like Jan Bakker and Millenaar & van Schaik, to bring hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks to the Netherlands. These contracts further underline the interest in Hyzon’s products in the European market, where we have seen strong uptake in zero-emission heavy vehicles.”

SOURCE: Hyzon