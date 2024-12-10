Hyundai ranks No.1 in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM ICE App Report for second year in a row

MyHyundai with Bluelink ranked highest among all automakers’ internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle mobile applications for the second year in a row

Back-to-back wins in the ultra-competitive automotive technology space tend to be few and far between. However, that’s exactly what Hyundai’s MyHyundai with Bluelink app has just accomplished. Today, for the second year in a row, J.D. Power has ranked MyHyundai with Bluelink first among automakers’ ICE mobile apps in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM ICE App ReportSM. Hyundai’s app outperformed all others evaluated in the study, achieving a score of 895 — 153 points higher than the report average of 742 and 92 points higher than last year.

“Our team is always hungry to improve,” said Manish Mehrotra, vice president, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor North America. “To win, we listen very carefully to our customers. We are always looking to push boundaries and improve continuously to deliver the best mobile app experiences for our customers.”

Key contributors to the success:

Focus on end-to-end quality of the entire connected car ecosystem

Improved speed, accuracy and overall reliability of remote commands

Voice of the customer based UX/UI enhancements to key features

The J.D. Power U.S. OEM ICE App Report gauges ICE vehicle owners’ experience with their brand’s mobile app. Insights are derived from surveying ICE vehicle owners and an assessment of the most relevant mobile apps. Results are based on a standardized assessment process that includes more than 270 best practices, including more than 150 mobile app functionality-specific attributes. The report includes the top 33 award-eligible branded apps from automakers that sell ICE vehicles in the United States. Additionally, over 1,900 ICE vehicle owners in the U.S. were surveyed in October and November 2024 to gather insights on app connectivity issues; usage; feature desirability; and overall execution.

SOURCE: Hyundai