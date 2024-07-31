Hyundai President and Global COO José Muñoz named Executive of the Year by NEMPA

Hyundai Santa Fe also awarded Best Midsize SUV by NEMPA

President and chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America José Muñoz was named Executive of the Year by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) at the media organizations’ annual award ceremony in Boston. Additionally, Hyundai’s all-new Santa Fe was named Best Midsize SUV and the Genesis Electrified GV70 was named Best Compact SUV for their innovative designs, customer appeal and overall excellence in wintery conditions. NEMPA evaluates over 100 vehicles over the course of the winter months each year. Over 50 vehicles were evaluated at the drive program by NEMPA members.

“I am truly honored to be named as the NEMPA executive of the year,” said José Muñoz. “This recognition goes to all the hard-working women and men of Hyundai who are delivering beautifully designed, high quality, safety focused, eco-friendly vehicles with technology that customers want and value. The Hyundai and Genesis product recognitions by the organization also remind our workforce that we are making a difference in the lives of many – allowing them to be a part of the American dream with award-winning vehicles on their life’s journey.”

“In the past five years under Mr. Munoz’ leadership, Hyundai has emerged as an innovator in vehicle design, new vehicle segments, made electric vehicles desirable with class-leading range and performance, and continued to offer customers a choice of powertrains that fit their needs,” said Clifford Atiyeh, president, NEMPA. “Such significant accomplishments do not come easy and NEMPA is recognizing the esteemed leadership of José Muñoz as Executive of the Year.”

SOURCE: Hyundai