Hyundai Motor UK launches ‘Innovators Of The Future’ SUV interior design competition

Building on its commitment to innovation and future thinking, Hyundai Motor UK launches an SUV interior design competition ‘Innovators of the Future’. Aimed at UK design students, the competition asks students to harness their design genius and create a future Sports Utility Vehicle interior.

It is predicted that in 50 years’ time all SUVs will be driverless – which means that current interior designs will be obsolete. Removing the necessity for forward facing seats, steering wheels and windows, SUVs may become an extension of our homes or offices. The competition, Innovators of the Future, asks the question, what will these interiors of the future look like?

The winner of Innovators of the Future and a friend will be sent on an exclusive 5-day trip to Seoul, South Korea with £1,000 spending money. The trip is complete with a tour of the factory where Hyundai’s designs come to life. The winner and runners up will also have their submissions showcased on the Hyundai website, which receives millions of visits annually.

Hyundai has assembled a judging team of influential experts from the world of motoring, technology and design to make the final call: Geraldine Tan, Editor of Little Big Bell, a London based, award winning interiors and lifestyle blog, Seetal Solanki, Founder and Director of Ma-tt-er, a materials research design studio and James Taylor, Deputy Features Editor at Car Magazine. They’ll be looking for innovation, future-proofing, design and sustainability.

Tony Whitehorn Hyundai Motor UK’s President and CEO comments: “We are proud to offer this once in a lifetime opportunity to design students in the UK. The industry continues to change rapidly spurred on by new technologies – the cars of today will be nothing like the cars of the future, so I am excited to see how these talented students will interpret the brief. Good luck to everyone who enters the competition!”

Entries can be made online at http://www.hyundai.co.uk/suv-4×4 until Sunday 4th February 2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.