Hyundai Motor UK appoints Tim White as National Fleet Sales Manager

Hyundai Motor UK has further strengthened its fleet team with the appointment of Tim White as National Sales Manager. Tim is the second high-profile appointment to the Hyundai Fleet and Business division this year, following the arrival of Michael Stewart as Fleet Director in January.

Tim has more than 25 years’ experience in the automotive industry, and joins Hyundai from a senior management role as National Fleet Sales Manager for Vauxhall Motors. Tim began working for the Vauxhall brand at the age of 19, during which time he held a number of middle management roles within the fleet, B2B, leasing and dealer development sectors.

Michael Stewart, Director of Fleet, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Tim White to our Fleet & Business team, following his immensely impressive career over two-and-a-half decades at Vauxhall Motors. Together, Tim and I will build on the work that our team has already begun in establishing Hyundai Motor UK as a real force to be reckoned with in the fleet sector. With our desirable, great value products and innovative low-emission powertrains we’re confident in our offering, and now we’ve got the team in place to take these to the market”

In the last two years, Hyundai has launched a number of important vehicles for the fleet and business market. The Hyundai IONIQ, recently named as Carbuyer.co.uk’s Company Car of the Year, offers fleet buyers unrivalled versatility, with the choice of three electrified powertrains; Hybrid, Plug-in or Electric. The Kona crossover, meanwhile, offers style and practicality in the fastest growing area of the fleet sector, with the option of a 292-mile fully-electric version, too.

Tim White, National Fleet Sales Manager, Hyundai UK said:“The strength of the emerging Hyundai brand as a market leader in alternative fuel vehicles, with the award-winning IONIQ, the launch of Kona Electric and the forthcoming NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell, means we’re attracting the interest of more and more fleet operators, including some large corporate fleets. Previously, Hyundai may not have been a consideration for these fleets so we’re making sure that now we have the product to interest them, we also have the processes and Account team expertise to deliver for them.”

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor UK