Hyundai Motor UK announces new Ioniq pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification changes for the New IONIQ range, which will be in showrooms from the 5th September.

Since its launch in October 2016, the IONIQ range has been at the forefront of demonstrating Hyundai’s commitment to lowering vehicle emissions. Alongside the Kona Electric, New Kona Hybrid, Nexo and a range of 48V hybrid combustion engine systems, the New IONIQ range further expands the brands range of affordable and advanced eco-friendly vehicles that also deliver smart connectivity and stylish design.

New IONIQ models receive refreshed exterior designs including redesigned grilles. The Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models now sport a mesh radiator grille with three dimensional cells, whilst the Electric models now feature a redesigned grille with active air flaps to assist in powertrain cooling. All models have new front and rear bumpers, headlamps and tail lamps, whilst interior changes to New IONIQ include a comprehensive redesign of the dashboard with upgraded materials and finishes, updated instrument cluster, cabin mood lighting and all new touch type temperature and multimedia controls. A new 10.25” widescreen navigation system is available on all Premium, Premium SE models across the range and on the limited edition 1st Edition Hybrid model.

As well as refreshed design, technical enhancements are also seen throughout the range. New IONIQ Electric receives a larger battery which increases in size from 28kWh to 38.3kWh and a more powerful motor rising from 88kW to 100kW for improved efficiency. In addition, New IONIQ Electric also receives driver controlled fully adjustable regenerative braking with 1 pedal driving functionality and smart regenerative braking. This automatically regulates the regenerative braking power depending on road inclination and forward momentum to ensure the smoothest driving experience whilst maximising efficiency and range. The New IONIQ Electric’s larger battery will recharge from flat to 100% charge in 6 hours 5 minutes on a 7kW charger, whilst 80% charge can be achieved on a 50kW within 57 minutes and will provide a range of up to 184 miles.

Whilst the electrified 1.6 GDi, 6 speed DCT powertrains for New IONIQ Hybrid and New IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid are carried over from the previous models, both vehicles now benefit from driver controlled regenerative braking, adding additional control and furthering zero emission driving capability. The New IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid’s 8.9kWh battery will recharge from flat to 100% within 2 hours 15 from a 7kW charge point and provides an electric only driving range of up to 30 miles.

Connectivity features heavily on New IONIQ, with all Premium and Premium SE specification models receiving a 10.25” widescreen navigation system which features Bluelink® telematics. Bluelink® is Hyundai’s smartphone app-based connected car service that enables drivers to carry out a number of different functions whilst away from their vehicles. Depending on powertrain type, this system includes remote start, the ability to activate and adjust climate control when connected to a vehicle charger, to unlock the car doors remotely by entering the Bluelink® User PIN and to locate the vehicle. In addition to the driver convenience features, Bluelink® also serves as a convenient diagnostic tool which will notify the driver of any vehicle maintenance issues that require attention.

New IONIQ Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models fitted with the widescreen 10.25” touch screen navigation system also receive the Eco Driving Assistant System (ECO-DAS). ECO-DAS analyses road and route information from the navigation system to notify the driver in advance that deceleration is expected, reducing fuel consumption, minimising brake usage and providing a more efficient driving experience. ECO-DAS also includes predictive energy management, using gradient data from the navigation system to assist the control and operation of the battery, motor and Atkinson Cycle combustion engine. When ECO-DAS predicts an upcoming incline, the combustion engine is used to pre-charge the battery, which in turn provides the combustion engine with an increased assistance when the vehicle starts to climb, increasing powertrain efficiency. In contrast, when ECO-DAS detects an upcoming descent, the battery will automatically increase its assistance, or take over from the combustion engine until the descent is reached, at which point ECO-DAS will automatically use regenerative braking to reclaim any stored charge used, minimising fuel consumption and maximising the potential of the electrified powertrain system.

New IONIQ models also benefit from the introduction of eCall, which can automatically dial emergency services in the event of a serious accident, shortening response times and improving post-accident protection. When eCall is activated, either manually by the vehicle occupants or automatically if the airbags have been triggered, it connects to a dedicated call centre using both a telephone and data link. The voice link allows the emergency services to communicate with the vehicle occupants and at the same time, a minimum set of data is automatically transmitted, including location, the time of the accident, the vehicle’s identification number and also direction of travel, allowing the emergency services to assess and manage the situation before their onsite arrival.

Starting from £22,795, the New IONIQ Hybrid SE Connect offers customers 15” alloy wheels with aerodynamic wheel covers, LED daytime running lamps, automatic headlamps with High Beam Assist, rear parking sensors with guidance system, cruise control, leather wrapped steering wheel and cloth seats with an electric lumbar support adjustment for the driver. A standard 8” touchscreen media centre with subscription free Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™ also features a rear view monitor, which the driver can select to view as the vehicle is in motion. Safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS), Driver Attention Alert (DAA) and eCall.

The New IONIQ Hybrid Premium is priced from £24,695 and builds on the SE Connect spec with the addition of 15” alloys which are bespoke for the trim, LED headlamps, keyless entry with stop/start button, a chrome window surround, heated front seats, automatically dimming rear view mirror and chrome effect interior door handles. The Premium trim is the first trim level to include the new widescreen 10.25” touchscreen with navigation and Bluelink® telematics, as well as subscription free Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™ and a wireless charging pad for compatible devices as standard.

From £26,995, the New IONIQ Hybrid Premium SE offers top of the range specification which offers 17” alloy wheels, chrome exterior door handles, rear privacy glass and automatic windscreen wipers. Interior specification includes leather seat trim, heated and ventilated front seats, an electric parking brake, an electrically operated driver’s seat with memory function, heated rear outermost seats and smart adaptive cruise control with stop and go function. Standard safety equipment includes Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). Premium SE specification also gives customers the no cost option of Shale Grey or Red Umber interior trim colours and a cost option sunroof.

An addition to the regular line up, the limited edition New IONIQ Hybrid 1st Edition is priced from £24,955. Based on the Premium specification trim, the 1st Edition offers customers the addition of key equipment enhancements including 17” alloy wheels, electric parking brake and Lane Follow Assist (LFA) from the Premium SE specification for only £260 more than the Premium model.

The New IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid Premium starts from £29,950 and includes 16” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamps, LED headlamps with High Beam Assist and dusk sensor, rear parking sensors and a chrome window surround. Interior specification includes the new widescreen 10.25” touchscreen with navigation and Bluelink® telematics, as well as subscription free Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™ and a wireless charging pad for compatible devices, an electric parking brake, climate control, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, auto dimming rear view mirror, keyless entry with start/stop button, rear view monitor and adaptive cruise control with stop/go function. Cloth seat trim features, with heated front seats and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat lumbar support. Standard safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert and eCall.

From £31,950, the New IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid Premium SE offers equipment enhancements over the Premium, with chrome exterior door handles, privacy glass, leather seat trim, heated and ventilated front seats, an electrically operated driver’s seat with memory function, heated rear outermost seats and automatic windscreen wipers. Additional standard safety features include Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). Premium SE specification also gives customers the no cost option of Shale Grey or Red Umber interior trim colours and a cost option sunroof.

The fully electrified New IONIQ Electric Premium starts at £29,450 after the Plug In Car Grant (PICG) is deducted. Premium trim offers 16” alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps with high beam assist, LED daytime running lamps and chrome window surrounds. The interior specification includes the new widescreen 10.25” touchscreen with navigation and Bluelink® telematics, as well as subscription free Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, a wireless charging pad, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, cloth seat trim with heated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat lumbar support, electric parking brake, automatically dimming rear view mirror and climate control. Convenience technology includes a rear view monitor, smart adaptive cruise control with stop/go function, rear parking sensors with guidance system and keyless entry with start/stop button. Safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), eCall and Driver Attention Alert.

Completing the range, the New IONIQ Electric Premium SE is priced from £31,450 after PICG. Building on the Premium trim level, the Premium SE offers chrome exterior door handles, privacy glass, leather seat trim, heated and ventilated front seats, an electrically operated driver’s seat with memory function, heated rear outermost seats and automatic windscreen wipers. Additional standard safety features include Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). Premium SE specification also gives customers the no cost option of Shale Grey or Electric Shadow trim colours and a cost option sunroof.

Customers continue to have a choice of 9 colours, with an additional choice of interior trim colour and finish depending on exterior colour and powertrain.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “Since its launch in October 2016, the IONIQ range has offered customers an electrified powertrain to suit their needs and as a result has become a popular choice for both retail and business customers alike. With significant technical, connectivity and equipment enhancements, New IONIQ will continue to be the mainstay of our eco range of vehicles and alongside Kona Electric and Nexo, provides a choice of zero emission vehicles that offer some of the highest ranges at an affordable price point.”

All New IONIQ models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 8 Year High Voltage Battery Warranty, 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor