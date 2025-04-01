Hyundai Motor reports March 2025 global sales

March 2025 global sales totaled 365,812 units, a decrease of 2% Y/y

Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales of 365,812 units in March 2025, a 2 percent year-over-year decrease.

The company sold 302,722 units outside of Korea, a 2.6 percent decrease compared to March 2024.

In Korea, Hyundai Motor sold 63,090 units in March, an increase of 0.9 percent compared to the same month last year.

Hyundai Motor SUV models collectively sold 22,433 units in the Korean market, while the Genesis luxury brand sold 10,592 units.

Hyundai Motor will respond flexibly and with agility to the changing regional market demands through local production and sales optimization, while also strengthening its profitability-centered business operations.

Global sales – March 2025

Region Mar. ’25 Mar. ’24 Y/y Change Feb. ’25 M/M Change 2025 YTD 2024 YTD YTD Change Korea 63,090 62,504 0.9% 57,216 10.3% 166,360 159,967 4.0% Outside of Korea 302,722 310,786 -2.6% 265,636 14% 833,266 846,739 -1.6% Global 365,812 373,290 -2% 322,852 13.3% 999,626 1,006,706 -0.7%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.

SOURCE: Hyundai