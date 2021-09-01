Hyundai Motor reports August 2021 global sales results

August 2021 global sales totaled 294,591 units, decreased 7.6% Y/y

Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales results for August 2021. The company sold 294,591 units globally last month, a decrease of 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

Overseas Sales

The company sold 243,557 units outside of Korea, down 7.8 percent from a year earlier.

Korea Sales2

Sales in Korea decreased 6.5 percent year-over-year to 51,034 units.1

The decrease mainly resulted from the COVID-19 resurgence and the disruption of the semiconductor supply chain around the globe.

Hyundai Motor expects that sales could be slowed down for the rest of this year amid adverse business conditions caused by the same issues.

Nevertheless, Hyundai Motor will make every effort to recover its sales momentum for the rest of the year and proactively cope with the risks.

Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1 Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2 Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

