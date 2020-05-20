Hyundai Motor: Made for Europe, in Europe- new i30 begins production

Hyundai Motor has announced the start of production of the new Hyundai i30 at its European manufacturing plant, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC) starting on May 25th.

The new i30 is the latest evolution of Hyundai’s C-segment car, and is uniquely available as Hatchback, Fastback and Wagon. Since its launch in 2007, Hyundai has sold more than one million units of the i30 in Europe. The i30 was the first Hyundai car to carry the “i” prefix, and it was HMMC´s first model to be produced when the factory ramped up to mass production in November 2008.

“The i30 has consistently been one of our most popular cars in Europe. It is truly made for Europe in Europe, starting from the design and development to the final assembly. The latest model adopts a range of enhancements to make it even more attractive to our customers who are looking for a stylish, safe, reliable car in the C-segment,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor