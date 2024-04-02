Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicles dominate global stage

Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP-based EVs clinch World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle titles for three consecutive years since 2022

Hyundai Motor Group’s accelerated electrification strategy is gaining momentum, spurred by prestigious awards, including a World Car of the Year winning streak.

On March 27 at the 2024 World Car Awards, the Kia EV9 clinched dual honors as the 2024 World Car of the Year and 2024 World Electric Vehicle, while the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N secured the title of 2024 World Performance Car.

The Group has maintained its World Car winning streak for three consecutive years, beginning with the IONIQ 5 in 2022, followed by the IONIQ 6 in 2023, and now the Kia EV9 in 2024. These vehicles are all based on the Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), introduced in 2020, showcasing unmatched excellence in the global automotive industry.

Adding Kia Telluride’s win in 2020, the Group has achieved a total of four World Car of the Year titles, making it the automotive group with the highest number of such wins in the last 10 years.

Widening the scope to North America and Europe, the Group has earned a total of 66 winning titles in six different Car of the Year awards [1] in the past decade. Hyundai Motor has received awards for 28 of its models globally, while Kia has been acknowledged for 27 of its models. Genesis, too, has garnered multiple accolades for its EV models, such as the GV60, GV70 EV and G80 EV.

Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 lineup and IONIQ 6 have been particularly celebrated, with the former recording 10 awards [2] and the latter receiving six titles. Kia has also secured 10 wins, including for the EV9 and EV6.

The Group’s E-GMP, known for its versatility through modularity and standardization, prioritizes safety and innovative design, while also supporting multi (400/800V) rapid charging system and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, providing an exceptional electric driving experience. Among the lineup of E-GMP-based EVs from the Group are the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Hyundai IONIQ 6, Kia EV6, Kia EV9 and Genesis GV60.

Looking ahead, the Group is set to expand its E-GMP-based EV lineup in the coming years. The Group has further demonstrated its commitment to EV innovation with the Hyundai SEVEN concept at 2021 AutoMobility LA, the Kia Concept EV3 and EV4 at Kia EV Day in October 2023, and the Genesis Neolun Concept at Genesis House New York this year. These concept vehicles offer a glimpse into an exciting future for the Group’s next-generation EVs.