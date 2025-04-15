Hyundai Motor Group presents action plans for waste-to-hydrogen ecosystem in Indonesia

Hyundai Motor Group to collaborate with Pertamina and West Java Province to build a waste-to-hydrogen ecosystem, advancing sustainable hydrogen solutions

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today outlined action plans to establish a waste-to-hydrogen (W2H) ecosystem in West Java Province, Indonesia, during the Global Hydrogen Ecosystem Summit held in Jakarta.

At the summit, the Group unveiled comprehensive plans for the initiative in partnership with Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Ministry of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS), and PT Pertamina (Persero), an Indonesian state-owned energy company.

Hosted by the Indonesia Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (IFHE), the event was attended by key stakeholders, including the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), representatives from the Ministry of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS), and executives from Pertamina and Hyundai Motor Group. During the event, ESDM presented Indonesia’s national hydrogen roadmap, while BAPPENAS outlined hydrogen policies for Nusantara, the country’s new capital city.

As part of the initiative, the Group will establish an on-site hydrogen refueling station using Pertamina’s existing compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure, targeting operational launch by 2027. The station will be supplied with low-carbon hydrogen produced from biogas sourced at the Sarimukti landfill near Bandung, the capital of West Java Province.

Following the completion of a technical feasibility study on Sarimukti landfill development, the Group plans to commence construction this year. To bring Korea’s advanced hydrogen policies and technologies into the project, the Group is supporting the effort through a consortium of leading Korean organizations and companies.

The roadmap underscores significant advancements in the Group’s commitment to sustainable hydrogen solutions, as highlighted by its senior management at events in Indonesia and abroad. It also aligns with the objectives of Indonesia’s central government ministries and is reflected in the country’s National Hydrogen and Ammonia Roadmap.

Indonesia marks first overseas milestone in W2H initiative

The Sarimukti landfill in Indonesia handles about 80 percent of the 1,500 tons of waste generated daily in Bandung. In recent years, neighboring communities have faced repeated natural disasters – including large-scale fires, floods, and landslides – driven by the ongoing effects of global warming and increasingly extreme weather conditions.

Reaffirming its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, the Group has partnered with Good Neighbors to improve local access to drinking water and healthcare. Collaborating with Sejin G&E, the Group plans to secure the Sarimukti landfill, preventing disasters and ensuring safety, while extracting biogas for low-carbon hydrogen production via Hyundai Rotem’s steam methane reformer.

The robust partnership between the Group and Pertamina has paved the way for the development of a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem covering land provision for refueling stations, hydrogen production and transport, and vehicle utilization.

With strong support from key Indonesian government bodies, this collaboration not only addresses urgent waste management challenges but also lays the groundwork for low carbon hydrogen production.

Jaeha Park, Vice President and Head of Global Hydrogen Business Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Group, “The W2H hydrogen ecosystem development project in Indonesia is especially meaningful as it marks the first case of expanding the resource-circulating hydrogen production demonstration project, which has been successfully carried out in Korea, to an overseas market.” The official added, “Through our hydrogen business brand HTWO, we hope to collaborate with the Indonesian government and companies to expand hydrogen production and further accelerate the transition to a hydrogen society.”

Enhancing the W2H ecosystem

Building on its successful W2H model in Korea, the Group is launching its first overseas initiative in Indonesia. Following the completion of its vehicle manufacturing plant in March 2022, the Group has strategically positioned Indonesia as a key gateway to the broader ASEAN market.

The Group has previously partnered with governments in Chungju, Cheongju and Paju cities in Korea to advance its resource-circulating hydrogen business. Building on the success of the existing waste-to-hydrogen plant in Chungju, the Group is expanding the initiative with new facilities set to open later this year and next, utilizing organic waste and sewage sludge.

In January 2024, at CES in Las Vegas, the Group introduced its W2H roadmap for Indonesia, which focuses on producing hydrogen from organic waste. The initiative is being carried out under the Group’s dedicated hydrogen business brand, HTWO, which leverages its comprehensive expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to transportation and utilization.

SOURCE: Hyundai