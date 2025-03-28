Hyundai Motor Group launches ‘Pleos’ software brand, unveiling new SDV technologies and collaborations

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today introduced its new mobility software brand ‘Pleos’ at its ‘Pleos 25’ developer conference in Seoul, also unveiling plans for collaboration with global partners to enhance in-vehicle app ecosystems.

The inaugural event marked a significant step toward the Group’s evolution into a mobility tech company by sharing the development status of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and revealing plans for creating an in-vehicle app market and ecosystem based on its next-generation infotainment system.

During his keynote speech at Pleos 25, Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division, officially announced Pleos, the Group’s new mobility software brand and technology platform.