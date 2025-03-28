Hyundai Motor Group launches ‘Pleos’ software brand, unveiling new SDV technologies and collaborations

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today introduced its new mobility software brand ‘Pleos’ at its ‘Pleos 25’ developer conference in Seoul, also unveiling plans for collaboration with global partners to enhance in-vehicle app ecosystems.
The inaugural event marked a significant step toward the Group’s evolution into a mobility tech company by sharing the development status of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and revealing plans for creating an in-vehicle app market and ecosystem based on its next-generation infotainment system.
During his keynote speech at Pleos 25, Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division, officially announced Pleos, the Group’s new mobility software brand and technology platform.
In the rapidly changing automotive industry, Hyundai Motor Group has been dedicated to SDV development since 2023. Today, starting with Pleos 25, we are transforming into a company providing software-centered mobility experiences. Our ultimate goal is to achieve Cloud Mobility, where all forms of mobility are connected through software on the cloud, and continuously evolve over time. Pleos serves to create a connected mobility experience expanding from a vehicle to fleets, hardware to software, and ultimately to the entire mobility infrastructure and cities.
What is Hyundai Motor Group’s Pleos software brand?
Pleos is a mobility software platform that supports all devices in motion to move autonomously and be managed smartly. It connects transportation and infrastructure, including vehicles, to help users, businesses and cities establish a freer, more efficient mobility environment.
Pleos is an end-to-end software platform that integrates:
|• High-performance chips and controllers
|• Cloud infrastructure
|• Vehicle operating system (vehicle OS)
|• Fleet management
|• Infotainment system (Pleos Connect)
|• Mobility and logistics optimization solutions
This technology stack enables a range of smart mobility functions – such as autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity, real-time data analysis and optimized route planning – providing a foundation for improving the user experience and maximizing the efficiency of urban mobility operations.
Pleos is a compound word combining the Greek word ‘Pleo’, meaning ‘more’, and ‘OS’ for ‘Operating System’. It embodies the Group’s commitment to evolving technology, adding user-centric value to the movement of people and objects to achieve increased freedom to move.
To achieve a software-centered mobility environment, the Group is advancing towards SDVs through innovations in electrical and electronic (E&E) architecture, alongside the development of Hyundai Motor Group’s own vehicle OS and Pleos Connect. These advancements enable vehicles to serve as efficient and flexible software platforms, strengthening connectivity between vehicles and infrastructure.
What are the key features of Hyundai Motor Group vehicle OS?
- Hyundai Motor Group’s in-house-developed vehicle control operating system designed for software-defined operation
- Utilizes E&E architecture that combines high-performance vehicle computer (HPVC) and zone-specific controllers
- Enhances system performance and stability through a modular, standardized architecture
- Allows for continuous updates and functional expansion by decoupling hardware and software developments
What is Pleos Connect?
- A next-gen infotainment system based on the Android Automotive OS (AAOS), with unique, customizable and user-friendly features
- Allows for maximum openness and scalability of the Android development ecosystem
- Enhances compatibility with mobile apps for a familiar user experience
- Features a smartphone-like UI with split-view, multi-window functions and ‘Gleo AI’ voice recognition-based agentic AI for intelligent vehicle control
- Provides a personalized service environment based on ‘Pleos ID’ – a single, connected user profile accessible in any Pleos Connect-based vehicle
- Pleos Connect is scheduled to make its in-vehicle debut in Q2 2026, with expanding to more than 20 million vehicles by 2030
What is Pleos Playground?
- An open development platform that allows third-party mobile app developers to freely access automotive software endpoints – vehicles, cloud, analytics and accessories
- Provides AAOS software development kit (SDK) and basic tools, as well as the extended SDKs offered by Pleos Connect, design guides, application programming interfaces (APIs), sample codes and development support tools
- Developers can distribute their apps through ‘App Market’ where users can download and update apps easily as in the mobile environment
- Supports ‘Plug & Play (PnP)’ for direct connection of external hardware to the vehicle without extra settings, pushing the boundary of vehicle accessory development
This open development platform can contribute to diversifying the in-vehicle app ecosystem by removing barriers for developers to participate in the in-vehicle app development. By adopting this open approach, the Group can attract creative ideas from developers worldwide, respond to customer needs more effectively, and drive the next wave of innovations in SDVs.
What is Next Urban Mobility Alliance?
The Group also introduced the ‘Next Urban Mobility Alliance’ (NUMA) at Pleos 25, aiming to realize a cloud-based mobility vision by creating a public-private partnership framework to connect and optimize movements in an autonomous transportation environment. Through the collaboration, NUMA addresses social issues like mobility rights, regional depopulation and the climate crisis to improve the freedom to move.
NUMA’s Collaborative Axes:
1.Freedom to Move:
- Shucle: A Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) service platform, to address mobility issues in transportation-deprived areas in collaboration with Korean local governments
- ‘R1’ device and Nano Mobility: Mobility devices connected to the Shucle platform to provide various types of mobility solutions for the transportation disadvantaged
- The Group is conducting additional urban mobility solution demonstrations in collaboration with Korean and European governments
2.Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem:
- Autonomous Vehicle Foundry (AVF): The Group’s initiative to supply electric vehicles equipped with autonomous driving technologies to global autonomous vehicle companies
- AVF provides an integrated solution, comprising development kits, fleet management, production, certification and technical support
- Noah Zych, Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber, announced plans to expand robotaxi services through AVF and implement global collaboration projects, strengthening the partnership to spread autonomous technology
3.In-vehicle Application Ecosystem:
- Global partners announced plans to create a seamless user experience that integrates vehicles and mobile devices through Pleos Connect and Pleos Playground, and App Market
- Samsung Electronics: Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and SmartThings Head, announced integration of the Group’s SDV vehicles with smart homes and mobile devices via SmartThings, enhancing convenience through the Galaxy Find Network
- Google: Denis Nekliudov, Staff Software Engineer and Automotive OS Team Lead Manager, discussed improving in-vehicle user experiences by integrating AAOS with Google services and expanding AI-based navigation and infotainment collaboration
- Naver: Jaehoo Lee, Head of App Division, outlined optimization plans for AI, search, map and content services in SDV environment, offering personalized services such as voice search and destination recommendations by connecting mobile and vehicle experiences
- SOCAR: CEO Jaeuk Park proposed enhancing car-sharing convenience through the SDV platform and data integration, offering hyper-personalized features, such as door opening and automatic seat positioning, based on cloud and user profile integration
- Unity: Tatsuya Matsubara, APAC Head of Automotive, highlighted the expansion of in-vehicle game and content experience, delivering customized entertainment and introducing real-time 3D rendering to the infotainment system
Roadmap to Level 2+ Autonomous Driving
Hyundai Motor Group also announced plans to implement Level 2+ (L2+) autonomous driving by the end of 2027. The Level 2+ system recognizes vehicle surroundings through cameras and radars and makes more complex decisions based on its artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning decision structures.
The Group plans to continuously optimize AI model efficiency through lightweighting, while enhancing training efficiency and performance by leveraging vehicle-optimized neural processing units (NPUs) and large-scale training infrastructure. Through these efforts, the Group intends to evolve its vehicles into self-learning and continuously advancing ‘learning machines’.
What happened at the Pleos 25 developer conference?
At Pleos 25, participants explored and engaged with SDV technology and the in-vehicle app ecosystem. The event featured various zones and sessions that highlighted core SDV technologies, app ecosystem, smart city solutions and autonomous driving advancements. These included:
- SDV Zone: Core SDV technologies, including E&E architecture and next-gen infotainment systems, SDV testbed vehicles, and Pleos Connect user experience
- Pleos Connect Apps Zone: 26 partners showcased in-vehicle apps and services based on Pleos Connect, exchanging feedback and exploring app ecosystem expansion potential
- Cloud Mobility Zone: Showcasing an urban mobility operating system based on real-time data and the Group’s own solutions. Roles of Fleet Management System (FMS) and Transportation Management System (TMS) with data-driven operations. Exhibited vehicles linked to real-time-based operating systems and demand-responsive transport
- Track Sessions: 24 rounds of presentations on SDV development and data utilization by developers
- Hands-on Sessions: Creating and distributing sample in-vehicle apps using Pleos Connect SDKs and APIs, and mobile SDKs
At Pleos 25, the Group shared its software ecosystem based on SDV technology and expanded opportunities for developers to participate directly. Expansion of developer support programs and partnerships based on an open ecosystem will continue.
Through its software-defined everything (SDx) strategy, the Group plans to continuously connect all mobility solutions, services and devices, allowing everyone to universally enjoy the freedom to move.
SOURCE: Hyundai