Hyundai Motor celebrates production milestone of 100 million vehicles with ‘One step further’ exhibition

Exhibition showcases driving forces behind achieving global production of 100 million vehicles and thanks customers for their unwavering support

Hyundai Motor Company is marking its historic achievement of producing 100 million vehicles worldwide with the grand opening of its ‘One step further’ exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul. The exhibition showcases the driving forces behind the 100-million-unit production milestone and conveys Hyundai’s gratitude to those customers who have been part of the journey.

This exhibition is a continuation of the 100 million production celebration held at Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan Plant on September 30. At that event, the company delivered the 100 million and first vehicle, an IONIQ 5, to its new owner, representing the brand’s gratitude to its customers for their unwavering support.

“It takes thousands of parts and pieces to build a car, with combined efforts of millions of people involved in R&D, design and manufacturing over many years,” said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “We wanted to shed light on these behind-the-scenes efforts that went into producing 100 million vehicles and tell the story of Hyundai Motor’s transformation from a traditional automaker to a leading smart mobility solutions provider.”

Spanning five floors, the exhibition begins on the first floor by introducing the journey to 100 million units, featuring the Cortina Mark 2, Hyundai Motor’s first production model; and the Pony, Hyundai Motor’s first independently developed model.

The second floor offers a retrospective on how Hyundai has helped its customers’ lives and showcases the history of major Hyundai Motor plants, including the evolution of production processes over time.

The exhibition’s third floor highlights key drivers in achieving the production milestone of 100 million vehicles globally, focusing on three iconic models: the first-generation SONATA, the first-generation ELANTRA and Scoupe. These vehicles exemplify Hyundai Motor’s relentless pursuit to go ‘one step further’ in driving its incredible achievement.

The first-generation SONATA showcased Hyundai’s craftsmanship and dedication to enhancing product quality. The first-generation ELANTRA, a steady seller, laid the foundation for the company’s 100-million-unit production capability with the introduction of an automated production line. The Scoupe – equipped with the Alpha series, Hyundai’s first proprietary engine – pioneered the sports car segment in Korea and demonstrated the company’s engineering prowess.

The exhibition’s fourth and fifth floors feature the brand’s modern SUV lineup – SANTA FE, KONA and INSTER; and electric vehicle (EV) lineup – IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 6. This final section looks ahead to Hyundai Motor’s future as it moves ‘one step further’, transforming from a traditional automaker to a smart mobility solutions provider.

The exhibition is testament to Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and a future of continued growth and success. Held from October 10 to November 10, admission is free to all visitors.

SOURCE: Hyundai