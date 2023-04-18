Hyundai Motor announces N brand’s entry into China with new Elantra N design reveal at Auto Shanghai 2023

Hyundai Motor’s new Elantra N to launch in China in the second half of this year

Hyundai Motor Company is actively strengthening its competitiveness in the Chinese market by showcasing the advanced technologies of its high-performance N brand at Auto Shanghai 2023.

Today, the company unveiled the exterior design of the new Elantra N (badged as Avante N in Korea) at Auto Shanghai 2023, marking N brand’s full-scale entry into the Chinese market. The trade show (officially known as the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition) is underway at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, and runs April 18–27.

Hyundai Motor also debuted MUFASA, a compact SUV specifically designed for China, signaling the company’s strong commitment to rebounding in the world’s largest vehicle market.

“Hyundai is making a new leap forward in China through its active transformation into a smart mobility solution provider,” said HyukJoon Lee, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group China (HMGC), in his welcome remarks at the company’s press conference.

In introducing Hyundai Motor’s business plan for the Chinese market, Lee added that the company will continue to build up its all-electric vehicle lineup. And introduce high-performance N brand models, collaborate with top Chinese companies to help the domestic commercial vehicle market go green, and take the lead in creating a hydrogen ecosystem to help achieve China’s carbon neutrality goal.

“With the introduction of high-performance N brand, Hyundai wants to offer Chinese customers a different driving experience with our outstanding quality and technologies,” said Lee, in reference to the company’s ambitious plans.

Unveiling of the new Elantra N design and N brand’s full-scale entry into China

Hyundai Motor officially announced the full-scale launch of the N brand in China with the unveiling of the new Elantra N’s exterior design.

By entering China, Asia’s largest high-performance vehicle market, Hyundai Motor plans to promote the N brand’s product competitiveness and differentiated customer experiences while building Hyundai’s local fan base and strengthening its competitiveness in the Chinese market.

The new Elantra N, whose exterior design was unveiled for the first time in the world today, is a high-performance sedan based on the facelifted new Elantra standard model, which launched in Korea in March. It is characterized by its refined base car design and dynamic driving capability inspired by technological advances made by Hyundai Motorsports.

“The new Elantra N, one of the most beloved N brand models around the world, will be a game changer in the Chinese market,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N brand & Motorsports, expressing his confidence about N brand’s entry into the Chinese high-performance market.

The front of the new Elantra N has a lower stance with enlarged black trim and exterior color garnish compared to the base model, and the bolder bumper design details give it a dynamic and aggressive look that embodies high performance.

On the sides, N-specific red strips across the front and rear bumpers, including the side sill moldings, complete the distinctive look of a high-performance vehicle. In addition, the black anodized emblem, which will be the new design identity of the N brand starting with the new Elantra N, accentuates the model’s sporty image.

At the rear, the black bumper has been enlarged and a boat tail detail has been added to emphasize the car’s sporty image while improving aerodynamics.

After the new Elantra N’s design reveal, the company detailed its plans to launch N brand models in China with specialized marketing campaigns, emphasizing its intention to accelerate its expansion into China’s high-performance market with the quality, capabilities and technologies of N brand vehicles.

Hyundai Motor revealed that it plans to launch a new high-performance N model in China, starting with the new Elantra N in the second half of this year. The company will introduce high-performance electrified model IONIQ 5 N in July this year as well, based on N brand’s first-ever electrified model and scheduled for launch next year.

“With all three of N brand’s core driving characteristics, IONIQ 5 N marks the beginning of a new era of high-performance electrification, and we are confident that it will set a new benchmark for sustainable high performance,” said Wartenberg.

Hyundai Motor also introduced the N brand’s acclaimed ‘rolling lab’ concept cars, RN22e and N Vision 74, which further demonstrate the brand’s electrification vision while embodying its motorsport-inspired performance characteristics — corner rascal, racetrack capability and everyday sportscar — to further enhance understanding of N brand’s competitiveness and vision.

Contributing to the revitalization of high-performance culture in the Chinese market

Starting with its showing at Auto Shanghai 2023, Hyundai Motor plans to continue various localized marketing efforts to promote N brand and contribute to the revitalization of high-performance culture in the Chinese market.

In particular, the company will actively carry out various engagement programs so that more customers can experience the emotional pleasure and high-performance technologies that N brand delivers.

Every month from May to September, Hyundai Motor will hold a ‘Track Day’ circuit experience event in major Chinese cities, such as Shanghai and Beijing, where customers can drive high-performance N brand vehicles on the track and experience their excellent product quality and ‘fun to drive’ character.

Hyundai Motor also plans to pilot a ‘N Driving Experience’ program in China, starting this year, so that customers ranging from beginners to motorsports enthusiasts can experience N’s driving performance.

In addition, the company plans to participate in the 2023 TCR China Touring Car Championship, which will be held in May, to build the fan base for N brand in China by holding events in conjunction with the ‘Track Day’ customer experience event.

Starting next year, Hyundai Motor will create various touchpoints for customers to experience high-performance driving culture by holding the ‘One-Make Race Competition’ in China, a car race where participants compete with the same car model and specifications.

Additionally, the company plans to create new customer experiences by hosting the Hyundai N e-Sports Racing Challenge, a digital motorsports competition, and operating online customer communication channels.

“Through various local brand activities in the Chinese market, we will strive to build ‘N-thusiasts’ who enjoy the brand experience brought by N and have a passion for high performance,” said Wartenberg.

World premiere of MUFASA, the compact SUVs designed specifically for China

Hyundai MUFASA, a compact SUV designed specifically for the Chinese market, also made its world premiere at Auto Shanghai 2023 today.

MUFASA’s elegant body and sophisticated design elements are based on Hyundai’s design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ and tailored specifically for the Chinese market. The all-new model will be released in China for the first half of this year.

MUFASA was developed with the concept of a ‘Moving Smart Home SUV’ that offers a differentiated mobile experience with stylish and innovative design, advanced amenities and best-in-class space to create a comfortable and convenient home-like experience.

At its front, MUFASA’s parametrically patterned radiator grille and vertical headlamps create an emotional and innovative image, while the horizontal bumper creates a luxurious and dynamic look.

The side shows a sensuous silhouette with short front and rear overhangs, a long wheelbase and a low center of gravity, while the three-dimensional design elements with straight dynamic lines draw attention to MUFASA’s unique style.

At its rear, its futuristic oval combination lamps and clean tail lamps give the car a premium look.

The compact SUV’s dimensions are 4,475 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height and 2,680 mm in wheelbase.

The powertrain will be available in a single trim level with a 2.0L gasoline engine, delivering a peak power output of 160 ps and a maximum torque of 193 Nm (19.68 kgf∙m).

MUFASA is loaded with many advanced features and technologies that match the concept ‘Moving Smart Home SUV,’ including the best-in-class trunk capacity of 450 liters, folding 6:4 second-row seat and smart device features, such as smart connectivity system and 12.3-inch dual screen.

Hyundai Motor also maximized MUFASA’s competitiveness with an array of advanced convenience features, such as PM 2.5 air purification system that can filter microfine dust to keep the air fresh and clean in the car, Bluetooth key, wireless charging system for smartphones and electric tailgate.

MUFASA is also equipped with various best-in-class driver’s assistant systems for enhanced safety and convenience, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning (FCA-JT), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA).

Hyundai booth showcases breadth and depth of its vehicle lineup and brand competitiveness

Hyundai Motor is displaying its competitive lineup for China in its 2160-square-meter booth at Auto Shanghai 2023, under the theme ‘Exhilarating Change — Bringing the joy of dynamic driving into everyday life through differentiated customer experiences.’ The booth’s design concept, ‘Illuminated Pixel Cloud,’ highlights Hyundai’s technology and electrification vision.

The enormous space contains a total of 20 vehicles displayed across three designated areas: New Vehicle Zone, High-Performance N Zone and Eco-Friendly Vehicle Zone.

The New Car Zone, where the new Elantra N and MUFASA are on display, is a dedicated area for visitors to see various production models (including China-only or China-optimized variants), such as Shenda (badged as Santa Fe in some markets), Cousteau MPV, Tucson Hybrid, Sonata, Elantra and Palisade.

The High-Performance N Zone showcases the RN22e and N Vision 74 ‘rolling labs’ as well as motorsports vehicles, such as the new Elantra N Cup Car, new Elantra N TCR, i20 N Rally1 Hybrid, and China-optimized Tucson N Line and Lafesta N Line.

The Eco-Friendly Zone showcases Hyundai Motor’s technological competitiveness as a leader in vehicle electrification and clean mobility with China-optimized fuel cell electric vehicle, hydrogen fuel cell system. It also has the award-winning IONIQ 6 and Hyundai Motor Group’s Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) dedicated platform for battery electric vehicles.

