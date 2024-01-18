Hyundai Motor and Kia establish R&D structure to enhance future mobility capabilities

Former EVP and Head of Total Vehicle Development Division Heui Won Yang is promoted to President, leading Hyundai Motor and Kia’s reorganized R&D Division

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced today the promotion of Heui Won Yang from Executive Vice President of Total Vehicle Development (TVD) Division to President and Head of the newly reorganized Research and Development (R&D) Division. President Yang brings expertise in vehicle development and comprehensive skills in platform engineering, design and project management.

Under Yang’s leadership, the new R&D Division will work closely with the newly created Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division to accelerate Hyundai Motor and Kia’s software-defined vehicle (SDV) strategy and develop competitive future mobility solutions.

The newly established AVP Division will oversee the development of product innovations and the advancement of software and hardware. The Division will be established by consolidating the former SDV Division with the Mobility Engineering and Technology Acceleration (META) Tech Unit and Vehicle SW Tech Unit under the former structure. The R&D Division will be transformed from the former CTO organization system to secure R&D competitiveness and lead development related to the global deployment of mobility products and services.

These two key pillars — the AVP and R&D Divisions — will drive Hyundai Motor and Kia’s R&D, from hardware to software and innovation to deployment of mobility offerings globally.

Chang Song, President and Head of the former SDV Division, has been appointed Head of AVP Division and will continue to oversee 42dot as CEO, leading the innovative development of future mobility solutions for Hyundai Motor and Kia. President Heui Won Yang will lead the restructured R&D Division.

SOURCE: Kia