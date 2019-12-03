Hyundai Motor America reports November 2019 sales

Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 60,601 units, a 6% increase in comparison with November 2018. The month was highlighted by another record-breaking performance from Hyundai’s SUV lineup and the initial sales of the all-new Venue and marquee 2020 Sonata. The November sales result is the 15th time in the last 16 months with increasing overall Hyundai vehicle sales. Additionally, Hyundai achieved this overall sales growth while reducing its dependency on fleet sales, which were down 33% on the month and represented 15% of total sales.

Sales Summary

Nov-19 Nov-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 60,601 57,082 624,051 602,527

Retail Highlights

Hyundai’s retail sales increased a significant 19% in November, the second straight month with double digit retail growth. Two all-new Hyundai models made their way to customers for the first time during the month as the 2020 Sonata and 2020 Venue SUV sold their first retail units. The eighth-generation Sonata is unlike any of its predecessors, showcasing Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine and segment-first technology that proves what sedans can truly be, while Venue is the latest edition to Hyundai’s SUV portfolio that is small in size, but big on practicality and personality.

Retail gains on the month were led by Santa Fe (up 26%), Tucson (up 31%), and Kona (up 39%), while Palisade exceeded 5,000 retail units, a 21% increase compared with last month, October 2019. In total, retail SUV sales finished at 31,914 units, the best ever November total, representing a 62% mix of retail volume compared with a 50% mix in November 2018. This was the highest SUV retail mix in Hyundai history and also the fifth consecutive month exceeding 60% as Hyundai’s diverse SUV lineup is resonating with customers.

Hyundai’s broad eco-friendly lineup also performed well with total green retail vehicle sales up 36%.

