Hyundai Mobis Seeks Open Innovation Opportunities for Mobility in Detroit

Hyundai Mobis held Mobis Mobility Day in Detroit ... introducing its business vision and investment status under the theme of “Mobis in Global”

Hyundai Mobis held an investment presentation for startups in North America, setting out to secure a future mobility technology alliance. The company announced on 10 that it held the 4th annual Mobis Mobility Day in Detroit, home to the automotive industry. The event had originally been held in Silicon Valley every year. Mobis Mobility Day is an event where Hyundai Mobis introduces its business vision and investment status to global startups, academia, and investors.

Based on its automobile manufacturing infrastructure, Detroit is emerging as a hub for a large number of mobility startups armed with AI and software, as well as production and quality control capabilities.

In this event, these regional characteristics led to many presentations by promising local startups Hyundai Mobis invited. It is reported that in-depth discussions were made regarding mobility trends, particularly in the fields of robotics and cleantech.

Hyundai Mobis changed the venue from Silicon Valley to Detroit this year, considering that its recent global orders have been concentrated on North American customers. The company also considered that by expanding investment and cooperation with promising local startups and jointly developing superior technologies with them, it would be able to promote its products to customers more easily in the future.

During the event, Hyundai Mobis introduced its latest innovations in software-defined vehicle (SDV), electrification, and automotive electronics under the theme of “Mobis in Global,” with presentations on its business vision, open innovation achievements, and investment strategies. It is reported that the event was a great success, attracting over 200 local customer and startup officials. Presentations were given by employees of Mobis Technical Center of America, providing an engaging and informative experience.

“It is becoming important to discover outstanding global startups and make strategic investments to secure innovative technologies that will lead the paradigm shift in mobility,” said Mitchell Yun, investment manager at Mobis Ventures Silicon Valley (MVSV), the organizer of the event. “This year, we will expand our support for business proofs of concept (PoCs), including technology and business feasibility reviews, and strengthen our collaboration to preempt the market.”

SOURCE: Hyundai Mobis