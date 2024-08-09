Hyundai marketing campaign invites customers to “Drive In” the all-new 2025 Tucson

2025 Tucson advertising spotlights key safety and technology features

Hyundai recently launched a new integrated marketing campaign titled “Drive In”, which highlights the 2025 Tucson’s key safety and technology features.

In the hero advertisement, Hyundai takes viewers out for a night on the town at a dreamy hot spot: an ultra-modern, neon-lit drive in employing a stylish and talented team of roller-skating waitstaff. As the Tucson navigates the busy choreography of passing skaters and cars at the drive-in, its class-leading[i] advanced safety features save the day again and again as a couple heads out for a memorable night on the town.

“At Hyundai, with every product update, we aim to offer our customers the class-leading features they’ve come to expect from our vehicles,” said Angela Zepeda, chief creative officer, Hyundai Motor America. “With this ad, we are showing, in a fun way, how the Tucson’s latest technology and safety features are there for our customers wherever their journey takes them – whether that is running errands with their kids or escaping for a romantic date night.”

The campaign features a 30-second spot and two 15-second spots focused on advanced safety features and interior tech, including Blind-Spot View Monitor, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist, Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and more.

Set to the up-beat dance track “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior, the spot provides dazzling looks at Tucson inside and out.

“It can be a challenge to take something as rational as safety and make it feel fun and fresh,” said Jason Sperling, chief creative officer of INNOCEAN USA. “Attempting to exit a crowded carhop allowed us to demonstrate Hyundai’s safety features…but in a more visually engaging and unique way.”

The “Drive In” ad is part of Hyundai’s brand campaign of “There’s Joy in Every Journey” – an extension of Hyundai’s “It’s Your Journey,” brand anthem – which showcases how Hyundai is there for their customers for every joyous moment of their journey.

The “Drive In” ad was developed in collaboration with Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

As part of the integrated campaign, the ads ran in July and will run again beginning in September. Other supporting campaign assets include VUF sponsorships, digital banners and social media which also launched in July. The campaign will also be supported on Hyundai owned channels including HyundaiUSA.com, CRM, experiential marketing, dealer point of sale, and organic social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

This campaign is in addition to the “Everyone’s Outside” campaign launched in July by Hyundai and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, which focuses on the 2025 Tucson Hybrid.

SOURCE: Hyundai