Hyundai launches new Mocean subscription service

Hyundai Motor UK launches new Mocean subscription service

Hyundai Motor UK has launched a new all-in-one monthly subscription service for its line-up of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models.

Hyundai Mocean offers Hyundai’s electrified model range with a new convenient driving experience, paying just one monthly fee to cover all major motoring costs. Mocean Subscription starts from £339 per month*.

Subscriptions are available for as little as three months and for as long as 24 months, with a focus on delivering a sign-up and drive process that takes just a few clicks. During a fully digital process, customers simply choose the car they want and how long they want it for, enter their details and – once approved – a car will be delivered to them within a matter of days. Alternatively, users can choose to pick their car up from a local Hyundai retailer.

Once signed up, nearly all major motoring costs are included within the Mocean monthly subscription fee: insurance, roadside assistance, road tax, and maintenance and repairs at authorised Hyundai dealers. For maximum flexibility, Mocean Subscription customers can opt to change their vehicle every six months to adapt to their lifestyle. Those who wish to cancel their subscription can do so with a one-month notice period.

Mocean customers can pick from Hyundai’s broad range of electrified vehicles – one of the most comprehensive in the industry, and stretching right across a number of different models from crossovers, SUVs and superminis to fully electric models like KONA Electric. Prices start from £339 per month*.

We’re excited to launch Mocean here in the UK, giving us the opportunity to bring Hyundai’s range of advanced electrified vehicles to an entirely new type of customer. For those that a traditional PCP or HP agreement simply doesn’t suit, or for those that want the simplicity of one monthly payment and the flexibility of a one-month cancellation period, Mocean delivers. For us, this new innovation marks the beginning of a journey from car manufacturer to mobility service provider, finding new and innovative ways to help enrich our customers’ lives.

Ashley Andrew

Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK

The Mocean service initially launches in Greater London this month, but will be quickly rolled out to other major UK cities throughout the year.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor UK