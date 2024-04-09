Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to compete for electric production SUV/Crossover record at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Production Ioniq 5 N fully equipped to perform at Pikes Peak

With a new generation of owners now getting behind the wheel of the Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai will spark even more excitement at the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on June 23, 2024. Two 641-horsepower Ioniq 5 N cars will go after the Electric Production SUV/Crossover record as part of a four-car effort.

“We are returning to the mountain stronger than we have left it, with a class leading electric SUV in the form of Ioniq 5 N,” said Till Wartenberg, head of N Brand and Motorsport. “Hyundai has a history of proving new technologies and products at Pikes Peak going all the way back to 1992 and the Ioniq 5 N brings that concept to high performance electric cars. The production spec Ioniq 5 N will demonstrate what customers can expect from their vehicles.”

The drivers of the Ioniq 5 N vehicles going for the Electric Production SUV/Crossover record are Paul Dallenbach and Ron Zaras. Dallenbach is an eleven-time PPIHC winner and set an overall record in 1993. Zaras is a PPIHC rookie and the newest team member. Zaras, a media personality and former Hoonigan executive, was recently chosen to showcase the story of a motorsport enthusiast preparing for this massive challenge of competing at Pikes Peak.

“As a lifelong fan of rallying, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has been a bucket list event to take part in from the first time I watched the film ‘Climb Dance’ on a 56k Internet connection,” said Zaras. “So, competing here for my first time ever in the Ioniq 5 N – with the support of the excellent teams at Hyundai – is an incredible honor. I’m thrilled to share my journey from young spectator to first time competitor along the way; challenging as that path may be.”

In addition, Hyundai will debut a modified specification Ioniq 5 N to compete at PPIHC prior to the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring on May 30. Two of these additional Ioniq 5 N models will be driven by Dani Sordo and Robin Shute. Shute is a four-time overall winner and King of the Mountain title holder at Pikes Peak. Sordo is a Spanish World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport.

Hyundai chose to pursue the PPIHC Electric Production SUV/Crossover record with a Ioniq 5 N because it embodies the racetrack capability of every N performance vehicle. Ioniq 5 N has been tested in extreme temperatures and locations and developed and tuned specifically at the Nürburgring Nordschleife for enhanced racetrack capability. It is supported by technologies such as structural enhancements, World Rally Championship-inspired integrated drive axles, increased thermal management, N-tuned brakes, and an industry leading brake regenerative force of 0.6G.

Due to the rigorous test process for the standard Ioniq 5 N, only minor updates were made to comply with the rules from a safety perspective. The driver’s seat was replaced with a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat. The seat belts are Sabelt six-point HANS compatible. The rear seats were removed, and a roll cage and fire suppression system were installed.

In every other way, the Ioniq 5 N being prepared for Pikes Peak is a standard Ioniq 5 N. In the future, the red paint will be swapped with a new eye-catching Hyundai N livery.

SOURCE: Hyundai