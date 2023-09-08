Hyundai introduces mobile service center in St. Louis County to drive further installations of free anti-theft software upgrade

In response to persistent thefts targeting certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, Hyundai Motor America is collaborating with St. Louis County, St. Louis County Police, the City of Jennings and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to provide free anti-theft software upgrades to affected Hyundai owners in the parking lot of the Urban League at 8960 Jennings Station Road on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10

The mobile clinic is intended to complement Hyundai’s nationwide network of dealerships and drive further installations of Hyundai’s free anti-theft software upgrade for customers who continue to be affected by the thefts popularized on social media. Specially trained mobile service technicians will be on-site to install and complete the software upgrade, which should take less than an hour.

“Partnering with the community to address the needs of affected residents that we know need the software solution is a fantastic opportunity,” said David VandeLinde, vice president of after-sales, Hyundai Motor America. “We firmly believe it takes a village to realize this. Everyone has come together to join forces to ensure the success of this event, benefiting the local community.”

Eligible Affected Vehicles

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

“This is a tremendous weight lifted for many residents concerned about the recent vehicle thefts,” said Michael P. McMillan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “We appreciate Hyundai for partnering with the St. Louis County Police and our team at the Jennings Empowerment Center to provide this service and do so at no cost to the vehicle owner. It’s a great collaboration.”

To maximize completion of the anti-theft software upgrade on as many vehicles as possible, other vehicle services will not be available at the mobile service center. However, Hyundai representatives will assist customers who need additional vehicle services in making an appointment at local Hyundai dealers.

Recently, Hyundai Motor America collaborated with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith to provide a mobile service center at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. July 27-31. More than 1,150+ vehicles attended the five-day event, which was intended to complement Hyundai’s nationwide network of dealerships and drive further installations of Hyundai’s free anti-theft software upgrade for customers who continue to be affected by the thefts.

