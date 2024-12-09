Hyundai AutoEver earns AWS Premier Tier Partner recognition

Hyundai AutoEver to enhance mobility-related cloud services, including service for connected cars and smart factories

Hyundai AutoEver announced it has earned AWS Premier Tier Partner recognition at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, the leading learning conference for the global cloud community.

At the event, in addition to the Premier Tier Partner recognition, Hyundai AutoEver presented its strategic targets and collaboration plans with AWS. The company also discussed the latest digital transformation trends in the automotive industry.

AWS Premier Tier Partner is a recognition given to service partners who have in-depth business experience in the cloud business and have track records of successfully completing projects for its clients.

Hyundai AutoEver employs a pool of expert employees with various AWS-related certificates and has qualified for a number of projects with consistent revenue streams. Additionally, Hyundai AutoEver has a wide pool of customers in the manufacturing and mobility service sectors and has maintained a high level of customer satisfaction. The combined success in all three criteria allowed Hyundai AutoEver to acquire the status of Premier Tier partner.

“The recognition of Hyundai AutoEver as a Premier Tier Services Partner is an important step in our broader strategic partnership with Amazon and cloud transformation with AWS,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company. “The collaboration between AutoEver and AWS enhances Hyundai’s focus to use data to streamline operations and deliver new features and technologies that customers want and value.”

Hyundai AutoEver is a managed service provider (MSP) that delivers various services, including a software development environment, smart factory solutions, overseas navigation services, and a voice home platform.

Going forward, Hyundai AutoEver will continue to strengthen its ties with AWS as a Premier Tier Partner. Hyundai AutoEver plans to apply the latest technologies acquired through its Application Modernization (AM) efforts and also further enhance solutions customized for each customer.

Hyundai AutoEver America acquired AWS SPP (Solution Provider Program) status earlier this year. AWS SPP allow the companies to offer AWS service to the end customers. Using the AWS cloud, Hyundai AutoEver provides the cloud infrastructure needed for sales management applications for dealers and EV charging services. As an MSP, Hyundai AutoEver will further strengthen its cloud capabilities in global markets, effectively supporting Hyundai Motor Group’s transition to cloud services.

“Hyundai AutoEver will enhance its public cloud business through strategic partnership with AWS,” said SeungDo Yang, vice president, Hyundai AutoEver. “We will continue to expand our global capabilities for Connected Car Service (CCS), Customer Channel Integration (CCI), and smart factories.”

SOURCE: Hyundai