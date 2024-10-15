HybridPACK™ Drive G2 Fusion: Infineon combines silicon and silicon carbide in a cutting-edge power module for e-mobility

Affordability combined with high performance and efficiency is the key to making electric mobility accessible to a broader market

Affordability combined with high performance and efficiency is the key to making electric mobility accessible to a broader market. That’s why Infineon Technologies AG is introducing the HybridPACK™ Drive G2 Fusion, establishing a new power module standard for traction inverters in the e-mobility sector. The HybridPACK Drive G2 Fusion is the first plug’n’play power module that implements a combination of Infineon’s silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. This cutting-edge solution provides an ideal balance between performance and cost efficiency, giving more choice in the optimization of inverters.

One of the main differences between silicon and SiC in power modules is that SiC has a higher thermal conductivity, breakdown voltage and switching speed, making it more efficient, but also more expensive than silicon-based power modules. With the new module, the SiC content per vehicle can be reduced, while maintaining vehicle performance and efficiency at a lower system cost. For example, system suppliers can realize nearly the system efficiency of a full SiC solution with only 30 percent SiC and 70 percent silicon area.

“Our new HybridPACK Drive G2 Fusion module underlines Infineon’s innovation leadership in the automotive semiconductor industry,” said Negar Soufi-Amlashi, Senior Vice President & General Manager High Voltage at Infineon’s Automotive division. “Addressing the demand for greater e-mobility range, this technological breakthrough smartly combines silicon carbide and silicon. Integrated in a well-introduced module package footprint it offers compelling cost-performance ratio over pure silicon carbide modules without adding system complexity for automotive system suppliers and vehicle manufacturers.”

HybridPACK Drive G2 Fusion expands Infineon’s HybridPACK Drive power module portfolio and can be quickly and easily integrated in vehicle components or modules without requiring complex adjustments or configurations. The HybridPACK Drive G2 Fusion module features up to 220 kW in the 750 V class. It ensures high reliability over the entire temperature range from -40 °C to +175 °C and improved thermal conductivity. The unique properties of Infineon’s CoolSiC™ technology and its silicon IGBT EDT3 technology with very fast turn-on enable the use of a single gate driver or dual gate drivers. This allows easy re-design from full silicon or full SiC based inverters to a fusion inverter. Generally, Infineon’s holistic expertise in SiC MOSFET and silicon IGBT technology, power module packaging, gate drivers as well as sensors enables premium products with cost savings at system level. One example is the integration of Swoboda or XENSIV™ Hall sensors in the HybridPACK Drive package for more precise and efficient motor control.

Infineon will showcase the new HybridPACK Drive G2 Fusion at electronica 2024 in Munich from November 12 to 15 (hall C3, booth 502).

SOURCE: Infineon