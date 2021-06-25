HUBER+SUHNER expects significant increase in sales and profitability in the first half of the year

HUBER+SUHNER is forecasting double-digit sales growth now also for the full year, with an operating margin slightly above the medium-term EBIT target range of 8 to 10 %

The business development of HUBER+SUHNER was very positive in the first months of the current year. For the first half of 2021, the company expects sales to increase by more than 10 % compared to the same period last year. HUBER+SUHNER expects to achieve an EBIT margin in the magnitude of around 12 % for the first half of 2021, which represents a strong increase compared to the previous year’s figure of 6.7 %. The forceful development of demand is broadly based by market segments.

The overall outlook for the full year remains positive, although uncertainties persist. The impact of the Covid 19 pandemic is not yet over in some regions and the increase in demand in many industries is reflected in higher raw material prices and potential bottlenecks in supply chains. Provided the situation on the sourcing side and on the currency front remains stable, HUBER+SUHNER is forecasting double-digit sales growth now also for the full year, with an operating margin slightly above the medium-term EBIT target range of 8 to 10 %.

HUBER+SUHNER will present the detailed first half-year results at the media and analysts’ conference on 17 August 2021.

SOURCE: HUBER+SUHNER