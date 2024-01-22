Honda to make organizational changes (effective April 1, 2024) to further accelerate the transformation toward electrification business

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2024, as it continues working toward the fulfillment of its vision to serve people worldwide with the “joy of expanding their life’s potential” in the areas of mobility and people’s daily lives

While maintaining the direction of the organizational changes the company implemented over the past few years with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050, Honda will make additional changes to further accelerate its electrification business and to create new value by leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services by fully utilizing the company’s global resources.

＜Key points of the organizational changes effective April 1, 2024＞

1) Creation of Automobile Production Operations

2) Creation of Supply Chain & Purchasing Operations

3) Creation of Quality Innovation Operations

＜Details of the organizational changes＞

1) Creation of Automobile Production Operations：

Automobile Production Operations will be newly created to further strengthen product quality and establish high standards for the production system while deepening coordination and collaboration with each of the business and regional operations as well as functional operations.

The Production Unit and Production Engineering Units, currently under Automobile Operations, will be consolidated into this new Automobile Production Operations to enhance global coordination and collaboration and fully utilize global resources toward electrification and the realization of carbon neutrality.

2) Creation of Supply Chain & Purchasing Operations:

The Supply Chain & Purchasing Unit, currently under the Automobile Operations, will be elevated to the Operations level and become Supply Chain & Purchasing Operations, which will be in charge of realizing enhanced QCD in the electrified era by executing various measures including the strengthening of purchasing planning functions and the establishment of optimal purchasing operations for each parts category suitable for the next-generation SDV architecture.

3) Creation of Quality Innovation Operations:

The Quality Innovation Unit, the Quality & Compliance Audit Division and the Certification & Regulation Compliance Division will be consolidated into the new Quality Innovation Operations to further strengthen company-wide quality governance, including the areas of quality assurance and cyber security, from the perspective of digitalization.

By further accelerating the series of initiatives Honda has been taking to transform itself through electrification and new value creation, Honda strives to remain and become even more recognized as “a company society wants to exist” in the electrified era.

SOURCE: Honda