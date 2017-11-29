Home > News Releases > Honda Sets Monthly Records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Honda Sets Monthly Records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

November 29, 2017

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of October 2017.

Worldwide Production

October 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Oct. 2017)
　Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
Japan 72,366 -2.9% 661,863 +0.2%
Outside of Japan 380,599 * +9.5% 3,664,785 +5.6%
Worldwide Total 452,965 * +7.3% 4,326,648 +4.7%

*Record high for the month of October

Production Outside of Japan

October 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Oct. 2017)
　Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
North America 167,952 -0.1% 1,563,023 -6.4%
 (USA) 111,576 +1.4% 1,019,354 -7.1%
Europe 15,989 +6.5% 139,166 +27.8%
Asia 180,513 * +19.8% 1,817,437 +15.7%
(China) 113,330 * +20.5% 1,165,978 +23.0%
Others 16,145 +16.5% 145,159 +20.5%
Overseas Total 380,599 * +9.5% 3,664,785 +5.6%

*Record high for the month of October

Production in Japan for the month of October 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since September 2017).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of October. This includes record high production for the month of October in Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of October.

Sales in the Japanese Market

Vehicle type October 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Oct. 2017)
　Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
Registrations 28,043 -14.1% 323,428 0.0%
Mini-Vehicles 30,571 +24.7% 287,332 +6.2%
Honda Brand Total 58,614 +2.6% 610,760 +2.8%

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of October 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since July 2017).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since September 2017).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since September 2017).

＜Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles＞
FREED was the industry’s fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of October 2017 with sales of 7,060 units. FIT was the industry’s sixth best-selling car with sales of 7,020 units.

＜Mini-vehicles – under 660cc＞
N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of October 2017 with sales of 21,234 units. N-WGN was the industry’s eighth best-selling car with sales of 5,440 units.

Exports from Japan

October 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Oct. 2017)
　Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
North America 2,336 -63.1% 21,777 -66.8%
 （USA) 2,162 -65.8% 21,168 -67.5%
Europe 2,419 -36.3% 23,178 -31.5%
Asia 300 -70.0% 8,539 -24.4%
Others 155 -88.3% 6,054 -29.9%
Total 5,210 -58.2% 59,548 -50.1%

Total exports from Japan in October 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month (since June 2017).

