Honda Sets Monthly Records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Production in Japan for the month of October 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since September 2017).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of October. This includes record high production for the month of October in Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of October.