Honda plans to begin sales of “BENLY e:” Series of business-use electric scooters

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced plans to begin sales of BENLY e: Series business-use electric scooter models to corporate customers*1 in Japan, in April 2020. Developed with the concept of a “Business e: scooter perfect for everyday delivery services,” BENLY e: Series is equipped with a compact EV system that fits inside an easy-to-handle body size required for scooters used for various types of delivery services in Japan.

Honda will continue to contribute to the realization of a quieter and cleaner environment for people’s daily lives by further popularizing environmentally-responsible electric motorcycles and scooters as everyday mobility products in the daily lives of more people.

BENLY e: models were developed as business-use electric scooters while giving consideration to user-friendliness in use for various pick-up/delivery services such as newspaper and package delivery services. For instance, BENLY e: models feature a large and flat rear deck which makes it easier for users to load items they will deliver, and a reverse assist function was adopted to increase user convenience in case the scooter needs to be turned around to face in the opposite direction in a narrow space or on an inclined surface.

BENLY e: Series consists of four models: namely BENLY e: I which is classified in the Class-1 Category*2, BENLY e: II which is classified in the Class-2 Category*3 and BENLY e: I Pro and BENLY e: II Pro, which are based on their respective models and feature a large-sized front basket, large-sized rear carrier, knuckle visors and a foot brake system as standard equipment.

BENLY e: models are powered by two units of the Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) detachable and easily-swappable battery. In addition to outstanding environmental performance, which can be achieved only by clean and quiet electric mobility products which emit no CO2 in use, BENLY e: models demonstrate powerful and smooth starting and hill climbing performance even when carrying cargo by leveraging the unique characteristics of their motor which generates ample torque even from a low rev range.

Moreover, including the effect of drive current control technologies developed in pursuit of high efficiency, range per charge reached 87 km (at 30 km/h on a flat road) for BENLY e: I and BENLY e: I Pro and 43 km (at 60 km/h on a flat road) for BENLY e: II and BENLY e: II Pro.

*1 In light of the social responsibility Honda should assume in the recycling of batteries, Honda decided to limit sales of BENLY e: Series to only corporate customers who agree to cooperate in the collection of used batteries. Honda is planning to set up a special site on its company website, through which customers who are considering the purchase of BENLY e: models can set up a business meeting with Honda. This special site is scheduled to open in March 2020, and more details will be introduced through the Honda website.

*2 Class-1 Category: motorcycle with an engine displacement of less than or equal to 50 cc and electric motorcycle with rated output of less than 0.6 kW.

*3 Class-2 Category: motorcycle with an engine displacement of more than 50 cc and less than or equal to 125 cc and electric motorcycle with rated output of less than 1.0 kW

Sales plan (in Japan, annual):

Series total: 200 units

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (in Japan, including 10% consumption tax):

Standard configuration <BENLY e:, two Honda Mobile Power Packs (MPP), two dedicated MPP chargers>

BENLY e: I 737,000 yen (670,000 yen excluding consumption tax) BENLY e: I Pro 748,000 yen (680,000 yen excluding consumption tax) BENLY e: II 737,000 yen (670,000 yen excluding consumption tax) BENLY e: II Pro 748,000 yen (680,000 yen excluding consumption tax)

◎For other configurations, please inquire during purchase negotiations.

Key features of BENLY e: models

EV System

– BENLY e: models are equipped with a 96V EV system which serially-connects two 48V MMPs, high-energy density lithium-ion batteries.

– Two MPPs are positioned side to side when viewed from the front of the scooter (in parallel with the direction the scooter moves). The user can attached/detached two MPPs in tandem by using one handle. This structure of the MPP attaching/detaching mechanism made it possible to position two MPPs next to each other, which contributed to the realization of an easy-to-handle compact body size for the BENLY e: Series.

– To charge MPPs, the user will detach MPPs from the scooter, and connect MPPs individually to the charger connected to an external power outlet. From a completely discharged state, the MPP can be fully charged in approximately 4 yours*4.

– The motor is unitized by fixing the stator and rotor inside the aluminum case and cover. The motor can be attached/detached as a unit, enhancing ease of maintenance.

– The adoption of control technology which enables efficient supply of drive current to the motor resulted in the realization of finely tuned torque control and an increase in energy efficiency of the motor. In consideration of how they will be used as business-use scooters, BENLY e: models were designed to feature smooth riding even at low speed, reverse assist, excellent range per charge*5 and the ability to climb hills with up to a 12-degree incline even when carrying cargo with the maximum loading capacity*6 weight.

– The reverse assist function, which contributes to the ease-of-handling, kicks in when the rider pushes both the reverse switch and starter switch while the scooter is at a stop.

*4 The charge time mentioned above was measured under predetermined test conditions while connected to a power outlet. Charge time may vary depending on various conditions such as the status of the MPP and the environment where the MPP is getting recharged.

*5 Range per charge: 87 km (at 30 km/h on a flat road) for BENLY e: I and BENLY e: I Pro and 43 km (at 60 km/h on a flat road) for BENLY e: II and BENLY e: II Pro.

*6 Maximum loading capacity: 30 kg for BENLY e: I and BENLY e: I Pro and 60 kg for for BENLY e: II and BENLY e: II Pro.

Brake Systems

– As for the brake system, BENLY e: models feature Honda’s original combined braking system (CBS) *7 which combines front and rear braking forces to achieve more efficient braking. The newly-developed CBS designed for a foot brake system was adopted for BENLY e: I Pro and BENLY e: II Pro, which feature a foot brake system.

– BENLY e: models also feature a brake lock mechanism which is handy while parking and stopping the scooter. BENLY e: I and BENLY e: II will keep applying the front and rear brakes when the rider operates the front/rear brake lock lever located at the front of the right and left brake levers. For BENLY e: I Pro and BENLY e: II Pro, the rider engages the brake lock function using the front brake lock lever located at the front of the right brake lever and rear brake lock knob located underneath the inner pocket.

*7 Combined Braking System (CBS) is designed only to support the rider’s braking operations. The basics of braking continue to be operating the right/left brake levers or right brake lever and foot pedal (front and rear brakes) at the same time.

Body color

– All BENLY e: models come in one color, Ross White, which conjures the clean image of EVs.

Other features

– A hexagonally-shaped and energy-saving LED headlight achieved a simple and stylish design and also successfully lowered the ground height of the mounting position of the front basket.

– All BENLY e: models feature a meter panel which displays various information about the EV system in an easy-to-understand manner. In addition to the speedometer and a clock, the meter panel has settings to display the remaining battery level of MPPs, the reverse indicator which comes on when the scooter is put into reverse and the side stand indicator which comes on when the side stand is in use.

– BENLY e: models also feature an accessory socket for charging of mobile devices.

Accessories

– All BENLY e: models come with two Honda Mobile Power Packs (MPP) and two dedicated MPP chargers.

Key specifications

Vehicle specifications (vehicle performance while being powered by two MPPs)

Name BENLY e: I BENLY e: I Pro Model Type Honda ZAD-EF07 Honda ZAD-EF08 Length x Width x Height(mm) 1,820×710×1,025 1,840×780×1,050 Wheelbase(mm) 1,280 Minimum ground clearance (mm)★ 115 Seat height(mm)★ 710 Curb weight(kg) 125 130 Number of rider(s)(person) 1 Range per charge*8 As reported to Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Japan 87 (tested at the speed of 30 km/h on a flat road)

<with one rider> Minimum turning radius(m) 1.9 Motor type EF07M AC synchronous motor Rated output(kw) 0.58*9 Maximum output(kW[PS]/rpm) 2.8[3.8]/3,000 Maximum torque(N･m[kgf･m]/rpm) 13[1.3]/2,000 Tires Front 90/90-12 44J Rear 110/90-10 61J Brake type Front Mechanical leading / trailing Rear Mechanical leading / trailing Suspension types Front Telescopic Rear Unit-swing Frame type Underbone Drive battery 2 Honda Mobile Power Packs

Data in this chart was used in the application for type certification under the Road Vehicles Act of Japan

(Data market with ★ are Honda official specifications)

Manufacturer: Wuyang-Honda Motors (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Country of manufacture: China

Importer: Honda Motor Co., Ltd

*8 Range per charge was measured under predetermined test conditions. It may vary depending on many factors including the environment in which the customer uses the product (weather, traffic congestion, etc.), riding style, vehicle conditions (features and specifications) and maintenance status. Range per charge indicated here is based on actual measurements taken while the vehicle was traveling at a consistent speed.

*9 Classified in Class-1 Category under the Road Vehicles Act of Japan

Honda Mobile Power Pack

Battery type Lithium-ion battery Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah) 50.4/20.8

Key specifications

Vehicle specifications (vehicle performance while being powered by two MPPs)

Name BENLY e: II BENLY e: II Pro Model Type Honda ZAD-EF10 Honda ZAD-EF11 Length x Width x Height(mm) 1,820×710×1,025 1,840×780×1,050 Wheelbase(mm) 1,280 Minimum ground clearance(mm)★ 115 Seat height(mm)★ 710 Curb weight(kg) 125 130 Number of rider(s)(person) 1 Range per charge*10 As reported to Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Japan 43 (tested at the speed of 60 km/h on a flat road)

<with one rider> Minimum turning radius(m) 1.9 Motor type EF10M AC synchronous motor Rated output(kw) 0.98*11 Maximum output(kW[PS]/rpm) 4.2[5.7]/3,900 Maximum torque(N･m[kgf･m]/rpm) 15[1.5]/1,500 Tires Front 90/90-12 44J Rear 110/90-10 61J Brake type Front Mechanical leading / trailing Rear Mechanical leading / trailing Suspension types Front Telescopic Rear Unit-swing Frame type Mechanical leading / trailing Drive battery 2 Honda Mobile Power Packs

Data in this chart was used for the application for type certification under the Road Vehicles Act of Japan

(Data market with ★ are Honda official specifications)

Manufacturers: Wuyang-Honda Motors (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Country of manufacture: China

Importer: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

*10 Range per charge was measured under predetermined test conditions. It may vary depending on many factors including the environment in which the customer uses the product (weather, traffic congestion, etc.), riding style, vehicle conditions (features and specifications) and maintenance status. per charge indicated here is based on actual measurements taken while the vehicle was traveling at a consistent speed.

*11 Classified in Class-2 Category under the he Road Vehicles Act of Japan

Honda Mobile Power Pack

Battery type Lithium-ion battery Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah) 50.4/20.8

