Honda marks 40 years of U.S. auto production with all-new 2023 Honda Accord

Honda began U.S. auto production 40 years ago at the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) with Accord

Honda associates at the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) in Ohio today celebrated the start of mass production of the all-new 2023 Honda Accord and Accord hybrid, America’s best-selling car over the last five decades.1 The Accord has been built2 in Marysville since the plant opened 40 years ago in 1982, making Honda the first international automaker to successfully establish auto production in America.

“This is a proud moment for all Honda associates as we celebrate not only an all-new Honda Accord, but the storied history of the Marysville Auto Plant where Honda began auto production in the U.S. with this same nameplate 40 years ago,” said Jun Jayaraman, plant lead at MAP. “Accord’s decades-long sales success speaks to the leadership and pioneering spirit of Honda associates in Marysville who have consistently delivered high quality products for our customers over the last four decades.”

The all-new 2023 Honda Accord will re-energize the midsize sedan segment with an elegant and sophisticated design, and an available advanced hybrid-electric system that provides both a sporty, exhilarating driving experience and outstanding fuel efficiency. Accord hybrid models are positioned at the top of the 11th-generation Accord line-up and will represent about 50% of sales.

The 11th generation will be available in six trim levels, starting with the turbocharged LX and EX and topped by the hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. With 247 lb.-ft of torque from Honda’s new 4th-generation two-motor hybrid system, the 2023 Accord hybrids are the most powerful ever. For product details, please click here.

Manufacturing the 2023 Honda Accord

The Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) has been producing the Honda Accord for 40 years as part of the company’s commitment to build products close to its customers. Since MAP began production on Nov. 1, 1982, the facility has built more than 12.5 million Accords. With each new generation of Accord, Honda associates implement new manufacturing technologies and processes to build innovative and high-quality products for customers, with improved manufacturing ergonomics for Honda associates.

The Accord new model team developed innovative manufacturing processes to enhance vehicle quality for customers and create efficiencies for associates building the all-new model. MAP associates developed a new hood hinge design that improves both quality and associate production efficiency when installing the hood. The change required reducing material from the hinge to achieve proper clearance while maintaining the appropriate rigidity. With this innovation, associates install the hood without needing to lift it to install hinge bolts. A first for Honda globally, MAP associates incorporated a new two-layer carpet design into the 2023 Accord. Previously, the carpet was installed as two pieces in separate process steps. The new one-piece, two-layer carpet covers the entire cabin floor, creating a quieter and more comfortable cabin while increasing production efficiency. In another Honda first, the team improved manufacturing efficiency by using a new in-vehicle Electronic Power Steering (EPS) calibration flashing system to ensure proper EPS sensor functionality. As part of a multi-year effort, MAP associates improved the quality and efficiency of the front-end module installation, including use of both a new installation arm and “super bracket” datum structure. Associates in the Weld department installed this new bracket to control fit and finish, placing the datum point in just the right location to set both the hood fixture and fender location. Attaching the bracket in weld eliminates variation to achieve higher accuracy. As a result, fit and finish was improved making the front end of Accord not only easier to assemble but also ensuring higher quality. Associates achieved a major efficiency by bringing sub-assembly of the 3-piece front subframe in-house for the first time. A sub-assembly cell was established off the main assembly line to improve parts flow, requiring both new equipment and fixtures. A new system for rear wheel arch hemming marks the first implementation at MAP of a new global Honda design standard. The new process creates styling enhancements around the rear wheel opening. This required investment in automation and creation of a new area in the Weld department. MAP associates led a major design change to the rear combination lighting (taillight) mounting locations to create a one-piece design and a new installation process that eliminated the need to weld several parts together, while helping achieve an appealing new lighting design.

To reduce waste, MAP associates developed a new process to make stamped parts in-house from material that was previously recycled, increasing stamping efficiency and reducing material use and press time while also achieving higher whitebody accuracy.

