Honda introduces TrailSport: New direction to advance rugged off-road design & capability of light trucks

Launching this fall, TrailSport to become the rugged halo for Honda light trucks

Honda today introduced TrailSport, the next chapter in its rugged light truck direction. Built for adventure, TrailSport will bring a more rugged design and off-road capability, applied step-by-step, to certain models within the brand’s light truck lineup. When the first TrailSport editions arrive at dealers later this year, they will further advance the new rugged design direction of Honda truck products and become the halo for the off-road capability, versatility and durability that has long been engineered into them.\

The first models to incorporate the TrailSport treatment will feature rugged front and rear styling, durable cladding, and exclusive interior touches, including high-contrast orange stitching and signature all-weather mats that are easier to clean. With Honda’s best-in-class i-VTM4™ torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, they will want to get dirty tackling trails, without sacrificing comfort or the best-in-class on-road dynamics of the brand’s light trucks.

Over the next few model years and depending on the model, TrailSport off-road capability will further increase with upgrades like more aggressive tires, full-size spare tires, increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspensions, underbody protection, and expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities.

“TrailSport represents the next chapter in our rugged direction and will bring exclusive styling to our existing light trucks that will appeal to buyers seeking adventure,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. “Our U.S. engineering team is leveraging more than 20 years of experience creating highly capable light trucks to develop this new series of adventure-ready vehicles.”

Expressing the exhilaration of outdoor adventure, the design of the new TrailSport logo is inspired by nature’s beauty and the spirit of exploration. TrailSport will build upon Honda’s more than 50-year legacy of extreme off-road engineering and performance that includes its motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides and light trucks.

SOURCE: Honda