Honda Civic diesel launched with class-leading emissions

Following a successful series of launch events for the corporate market, the new Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC diesel is stamping its mark on the fleet sector. With class-leading emissions and fuel economy, it offers customers another viable option within the marque’s corporate portfolio, as well as excellent value for money.

The Honda Civic diesel is the first of the manufacturer’s models to go through the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), providing more realistic data on emissions and fuel economy. The vehicle’s CO2 emissions are unrivalled in its class, at just at 93g/km*. This figure represents a 1g/km drop compared to the previous 1.6 i-DTEC engine, which was tested under NEDC.

In addition, the Honda Civic diesel offers a clear benefit to an organisation’s bottom line, with 80.7 MPG to keep drivers on the road for longer. According to the latest data**, at 36/60 the new Civic diesel saves a driver £721.26 in fuel costs compared to a VW Golf 1.6 TDI SE Nav Manual.

Marc Samuel, fleet sales operations manager at Honda UK, commented: “Our new Civic diesel has an impressive tally of attributes that makes it ideal for fleet customers. Its market-leading emissions performance is fundamental to this appeal. The CO2 figures are even more impressive when you consider that the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has advised there will be an increase on average of 12g/km between the old NEDC and NEDC equivalent tests for diesel engines.

“Additionally, with a BIK rate of just 20%, the Civic diesel will also appeal to the car owners themselves. The Honda Civic has proved a popular choice for fleet operators to date, and we see the Civic diesel as very much carrying on this trend.”

For more information on Honda’s corporate services, visit www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/corporate-services.html

* The published figures were tested under WLTP standards then converted to equivalent NEDC.

** Kee Resources

