Honda Civic and CR-V win 2025 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

Honda has won more Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards than any other brand

The 2025 Honda Civic and CR-V were honored with Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards in its 2025 new car rankings. Civic was named the top Compact Car for a record ninth time, while CR-V took top honors in the Compact SUV category for the eighth time, also a record. Each award includes the hybrid-electric variant of the Civic and CR-V models.

With 41 total awards, Honda is by far the most honored brand in Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards history. At least one Honda model has earned a Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award in each year since the award’s inception in 2015.

Kelley Blue Book on the Honda Civic and CR-V:

2025 Honda Civic – Best Compact Car: “Honda has taken the Civic’s excellent formula — a stellar mix of features, dependability, driving pleasure, and value — and added hybrid power and efficiency.”

"Not only is the Honda CR-V wonderfully practical, utterly dependable, and fuel-efficient, but it's also quite satisfying to drive."

The Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards is a comprehensive recognition program that spotlights the standout cars, trucks and SUVs the editors of Kelley Blue Book recommend to new-car shoppers across a variety of segments. The annual awards are the result of a yearlong process of expert evaluation and testing of nearly every new vehicle available in the U.S. Criteria include vehicle pricing, 5-Year Cost-to-Own data, consumer reviews and ratings, and vehicle sales information.

More information about the 2025 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards and the winning Honda vehicles can be found here.

