Honda Campus All-Star Challenge goes virtual to celebrate HBCU academic excellence

Connected by their pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence, more than 300 students and coaches from 64 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will participate in the 32nd Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), America’s premier academic competition between HBCU students. Due to the pandemic, the HCASC National Qualifying Tournament, March 5-6, and National Championship Tournament, April 17-20, will shift from in-person events to virtual tournaments. The 64 teams will compete in sequential game play until the last team standing is crowned the champion. For the list of participating HBCUs, visit HCASC.com .

Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a year-round knowledge-based program that enhances educational experiences and personal development opportunities for HBCU students. The program challenges students to expand their scope of knowledge on a wide range of topics while gaining lifelong learning skills, including leadership, collaboration, and sportsmanship. During games, students work together to answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, the arts and pop culture. Outside of competition, students build camaraderie, network, and become friends for life.

“For more than three decades, the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has been a pillar of our company’s support of HBCUs, our longstanding commitment to higher education, and helping students achieve their dreams,” said Alexandra Warnier, manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at American Honda. “Despite the pandemic, we’re thrilled to hold the competition in a way that ensures the safety of our students, school officials and volunteers.”

Beyond the competition, HCASC is a one-of-a-kind program that allows Honda associates and business partners to join the HBCU community in celebrating academic greatness. Through Honda’s partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Columbus Urban League, students will take part in virtual development seminars to increase their career readiness and financial empowerment.

Each year, Honda provides more than $350,000 in institutional grants to the participating HBCUs, with the winning school receiving a $75,000 grant. Following the cancellation of last year’s National Championship Tournament, Honda redirected the program funds to the participating HBCUs to support over 100 charitable organizations within HBCU communities in 20 states. The funds helped address key needs including food insecurity and medical support for families, senior citizens, and those who are homeless. The donations also funded medical supplies and personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers in HBCU communities.

SOURCE: Honda