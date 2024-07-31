Honda 0 Series Saloon wins ‘Best of the Best’ in Design Concept category at Red Dot Design Awards

0 Series Saloon continues Honda success at the Red Dot Design Awards

Honda is celebrating more Red Dot Design Award success after the Saloon, the flagship concept model from the Honda 0 Series, has won the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best 2024’ award in the Design Concept category.

There was also recognition for the Space-Hub, another concept within the Honda 0 Series, which was named within the same category.

Both follow on from the four Product Design awards won in April this year for the EM1 e: electric moped, the Motocompacto ultra compact e-scooter, the BF350 large-size outboard motor, and the Miimo robotic lawn mower.

Toshinobu Minami, Managing Director, Design Centre, Honda R&D Co. Ltd, said: “We are pleased to be awarded the world-renowned Red Dot Award in the Design Concept competition, in addition to the awards we received in the Product Design competition in April. We designed the Saloon, named the ‘Best of the Best’, as a model that represents the major transformation of Honda, with the theme of achieving a “resonance with the environment, society and customers” and with an original design that differentiates it from other models from the first glance.

“We believe these awards are the result of receiving a high evaluation both for the design and the new value Honda offers. We will continue to create and offer mobility products that bring surprise and excitement to people’s daily lives.”

The Honda 0 Series was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January as the latest step in the brand’s global electrification approach. The Saloon and Space-Hub concepts embody the ‘Thin, Light, and Wise’ design concept that will form the foundation for Honda’s future EV development:

Featuring a one-motion form – characterized by a line rising smoothly from the front to the rear – and a low, wide design, the exterior styling of the Saloon expresses the suppleness and dynamism of the vehicle. The upright design of the side glass creates an expansive side panel while the shape narrows toward the side sills to accentuate the tires.

The interior features a simple and intuitive human-machine interface (HMI) that provides a sophisticated and seamless user interface (UI). The sporty styling with low vehicle height, sets the Saloon apart from other vehicles, realizing not only a seductive design, but providing an interior space that is more spacious than people would imagine from the exterior appearance.

For more information on the Red Dot Design Awards, head to: red-dot.org

SOURCE: Honda