Holden invests in the future of the company and dealer network

GM Holden continues to invest heavily in its future in Australia, today announcing multi-million dollar investments in two of its most important frontlines: its nationwide dealership network and its famous Lang Lang proving ground.

Firstly, Holden together with its national dealer network are jointly investing upwards of $150 million in a transformative design project for the iconic brand’s national dealer network.

After more than a year of research, design and testing, the three-year ‘Dealership of the Future’ project has started rolling out with the first dealerships to wear the new-look Holden identity opening in regional Victoria (Callaghan Holden, Warnambool) and metropolitan Brisbane (Village Holden, North Lakes). More will follow by the end of the year with the roll-out ramping up in 2018, with as many as 10 dealerships re-branding each month.

Holden Chairman and Managing Director Mark Bernhard said “Holden is evolving our brand to appeal to a broader audience and nothing is more important in this journey than dealerships – they are the front line of our great brand”.

“The experience people have at Holden dealerships is a key part of repositioning the brand in the hearts and minds of today’s Australians,” he said.

“Our ‘Dealership of the Future’ project is our opportunity to re-imagine these retail spaces and create a competitive advantage through exceptional customer experience and design.

This investment is an indication of our confidence in our plan, our product portfolio and our bright future in the Australian market.

Under the ‘Dealership of the Future’ project, Holden’s national network of dealerships will be dramatically transformed both externally – in physical appearance – and internally with new technology, fit-out and approach to customer service.

Highlights of the project include:

New internal and external signage

Concierge services, upskilling sales teams

Airport lounge style layout

Up-to-date technology including giant-size LED screens to assist customers to visualise and choose cars to suit their lifestyles

Integrating after-sales service personnel and customers into the main showroom

Boutique Nespresso café experience – with pod recycling and collection points

“It’s not just about how we look but the exceptional customer experience we provide inside. The program is aiming to upskill our people, adopt smart technologies and reinvigorate our spaces to empower our people to provide that exceptional experience,” said Holden Director of Future Dealership Experience Narelle Stack.

“This is about building trust by making our customers feel so much more relaxed and comfortable throughout the whole car buying and servicing journey. The reimagined Holden Dealership of the Future will offer a more immersive, personalised and genuine experience for our customers, their families and community to discover the possibilities created by our brand.”

In a partnership-first, Nespresso will create their boutique-style Nespresso ‘Ultimate Coffee Experience’ inside select Holden dealerships that will also serve as recycling points for used coffee pods.

Holden engaged Australian design specialists as well as drawing on the expertise of the Detroit-based GM design team to create a suite of internal and external signage and wayfinding collateral that matched the new brand intent for Holden.

Holden’s famous Lang Lang proving ground turned 60 this year and on top of the $8.7 million already invested in a new emissions lab, Holden has also begun resurfacing the proving ground’s 4.7km circular track at a cost of $7 million.

“Every vehicle wearing a Holden badge has been tested at Lang Lang. Holden vehicles will continue to be tuned and tested at our proving ground for Australian conditions and this track investment is a demonstration of how central Lang Lang is to Holden’s ongoing localization capabilities,“ Mr Bernhard said.

Lang Lang also plays an important role for GM internationally, providing engine and transmission calibration for global markets; currently Holden’s Lang Lang’s team is working on global programs for Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac.

The fully upgraded emissions cell means Holden can test product to meet the stringent emissions regulatory levels for Europe and North America.

