Highly exclusive: The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s celebrates the origins of the off-road icon

Vintage colours and special design details capture the magic of the historical G-Class

Mercedes-Benz delights G-Class enthusiasts with a highly exclusive and strictly limited small series. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s fulfils the unprecedented demand created by the 500,000th version of the G-Class when it rolled off the production line in 2023. With a stunning blend of historic colours, exclusive design elements and equipment details from the legendary 280 GE, it captures the magic of the off-road legend’s origins. It is a tribute to the first G-Class model series W 460, which captured people’s hearts in the 1980s with its unique combination of superior on- and off-road capability – and laid the foundations for the unrivalled success story and cult status of the “Geländewagen” icon. The G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s is limited to 460 units. This makes it a hugely desirable collector’s item for G-Class enthusiasts – an exclusive model for exclusive moments.

Revival of historical colours and design elements

The G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s is available as a G 450 d (energy consumption combined: 9.9‒8.7 l/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 261‒227 g/km | CO₂ class: G)[1] or as a G 500 (energy consumption combined: 12.3‒10.9 l/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 281‒248 g/km | CO₂ class: G)1. It combines state-of-the-art technology and comfort with the charm of the 1980s. Customers can choose between three nostalgic colours, which were among the first paint options and are inextricably linked with the cult status of the G-Class.

MANUFAKTUR agave green solid: The earthy, green radiates robustness and closeness to nature and emphasised the outstanding off-road capability of the historical G‑Class.

MANUFAKTUR cream solid: The classic and timeless colour exudes a touch of elegance and sophistication and was a popular choice among those who used their G‑Class primarily in the city.

MANUFAKTUR Colorado beige solid: The warm, sandy colour conveys a sense of adventure and freedom and emphasised the versatile character of the G‑Class in the 1980s.

In keeping with the historic paint, the iconic turn signal indicators feature the typical orange colour of the time. To round off the vintage appearance, the vehicle front, radiator grille as well as the bumpers, flared wheel arches and exterior mirror housings are finished in night black magno, echoing the robust look of the first G‑Class. The technical underbody protection is executed in black. The G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s rolls on classic 5-spoke light-alloy wheels. The Mercedes star on the bonnet takes the design of the historic emblem, featuring the Mercedes-Benz lettering and laurel wreath on a blue background. The rear-end door is adorned with an original part from the 1980s – the silver brand badge featuring the black “Mercedes‑Benz” lettering and an edition-specific spare wheel cover.

Selected equipment details from the PROFESSIONAL Line Exterior ensure a striking off-road look for the edition model. These include PROFESSIONAL mud flaps at the front and rear, PROFESSIONAL protective grilles for headlamps [2] for the darkened headlights and all-terrain tires2. The PROFESSIONAL roof luggage rack is available as an option. Additionally, the MANUFAKTUR logo package in black is part of the special model’s equipment. Alongside a black door knob with embossed logo, there’s a logo projector in the exterior mirror, which welcomes the driver and passenger upon entry with illuminated “G – STRONGER THAN TIME” lettering on the ground.

Seat upholstery in dove grey fabric and “Schöckl Proved” badge in the 1980s look

The interior of the G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s also pays homage to the early days of the off-road icon. The centre panel of the black leather seats is covered with dove grey fabric that was incredibly popular at the time. The trim moulding of the passenger grab handle bears the lettering “STRONGER THAN THE 1980s”. The front door sill panels feature the topography of the Schöckl mountain near Graz, showcasing the test track where the G-Class has proven its exceptional off-road capabilities since 1979. The traditional “Schöckl Proved” badge at the base of the B-pillar is designed in a classic 1980s style, displaying a historical G-model in the respective vehicle colour. Each vehicle also features a “1 of 460” lettering on the centre console, which further underlines the exclusivity of this G-Class. A multifunction steering wheel in Nappa leather, a glass sliding sunroof and the Burmester® 3D surround sound system complete the interior equipment.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s is now available for order at a starting price of 160,055.00 Euros[3].

[1] The specified values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement method. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

[2] Country-specific availability

[3] Recommended retail price for Germany including 19% VAT

