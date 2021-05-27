“Hey Audi, what’s new for 2022?” – Audi infotainment platform expands with voice assistant and personalization features

The Audi MIB 3 infotainment platform proliferated throughout most of the Audi lineup starting in 2020 with a long list of new features

The Audi MIB 3 infotainment platform proliferated throughout most of the Audi lineup starting in 2020 with a long list of new features. For the 2022 model year, additional functionality has been added to the platform with Amazon Alexa and Audi’s new Personalization 2.0, which allows users who have a saved profile – seat adjustments, favorite radio stations, and climate control, among others – and transfer many saved settings from vehicle to vehicle.

“Alexa, welcome back!”

Amazon Alexa was initially rolled out as a push-to-talk function on the steering wheel. For 2022, most MIB 3-equipped vehicles come with Amazon Alexa functionality when you have an active Audi connect® PRIME or PLUS subscription. Much like the native “Hey Audi” function that can be used for in-vehicle functions, Alexa can be activated for at-home, smarthome-enabled functions or day-to-day tasks in the car simply by using the “Alexa” wake up word – exactly as one might do at home. Want to turn on your climate control at home before you get there? Set the mood with smart lightbulbs? Order groceries on the way home?

There is, in fact, an app for that.

Apple Music to my ears

Users with an Apple ID and an active Audi connect PRIME or PLUS subscription are able to log into their account and play Apple Music without needing to pair a phone. This allows anyone in the vehicle to enjoy the Apple Music account no matter whose phone is paired with the Audi Multimedia Infotainment system.

SiriusXM with 360L comes to more Audi models

SiriusXM’s most advanced audio entertainment platform combines satellite and streaming delivery to give Audi owners access to more channels, thousands of hours of on-demand content, and better personalization. It is receiving small updates following its full redesign and is being offered in the the 2022 e-tron GT model line with a subscription. SiriusXM with 360L made its debut for the 2021 model year in 11 Audi vehicle lines – Audi Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback.

Personalization 2.0 makes any Audi feel like your own

Drivers can create a user profile by logging into their myAudi account in the vehicle to store their preferences with climate control, locking, lighting, seat settings, and other functions. Using the myAudi app, users can then log into their profiles and transfer many settings to other Audi vehicles, accessing data through the cloud.

This can help any on-the-go businessperson feel at home in a Silvercar by Audi, for instance, or juggle between several Audi models at home if the cars are shared between family members, with a myAudi account login.

Online Car Care provides stress-free maintenance reminders

Audi Online Car Care can notify the driver when certain features may need maintenance or inspection, including brake pads, check engine lights, and vehicle fluids via an available myAudi app push notification. Customers can also activate Audi Service Request, which automatically helps the customer schedule an appointment with the dealership to have service items addressed.

Android Auto cuts the cord

Android phone users are able to access Android Auto wirelessly for select 2022 MIB 3-equipped models: Audi Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback.

New features, new myAudi app

The MIB 3 infotainment system now also includes:

Select models now available with Function on Demand features, including MMI Navigation plus (select Audi A4, A5, and Q5 Premium and Premium Plus models), and Light Function Package (Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Premium models); more features to be added at a later date

features, including MMI Navigation plus (select Audi A4, A5, and Q5 Premium and Premium Plus models), and Light Function Package (Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Premium models); more features to be added at a later date A revised e-tron route planner for electric vehicles that can sort public charging stations with a greater level of detail between Level 2 AC chargers and Level 3 DC fast chargers

for electric vehicles that can sort public charging stations with a greater level of detail between Level 2 AC chargers and Level 3 DC fast chargers Additionally, all MIB 2, MIB 2+, and MIB 3 users will be able to enjoy a revised myAudi app with easier-to-use functionality

Traffic Light Information: predicting your green light in more cities

Audi’s innovative Traffic Light Information (TLI) uses vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) swarm technology to accurately predict connected traffic lights – when they will turn green, how long they will stay red, and what speed a driver needs to maintain to ride a “green wave” of traffic lights using recommended Green Light Optimized Speed Advisories (GLOSA). An Audi-first technology, TLI helps lessen stress behind the wheel. Currently, there are more than 21,000 TLI-active traffic intersections in more than 50 cities and regions across the U.S., with more activating monthly.

2022 models availability

The latest MIB 3 infotainment features are anticipated to be available starting summer and fall 2021 in 2022 Audi A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback models. Full infotainment specifications for 2022 Audi e-tron GT model lines, as well as Audi Q4 e-tron and A3 models, will be made available at a later date.

SOURCE: Audi