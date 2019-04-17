HELLA is focusing on China: cooperation network further expanded

The global automotive supplier HELLA continues to focus on the Chinese market. In this context, the company has signed further cooperation agreements at Auto Shanghai, China’s most important motor show. “China is and remains one of the key automotive markets for HELLA”, says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. “Above all, China has long been a key global market for future topics such as electromobility and autonomous driving. In order to successfully address these and other topics in China, we are systematically expanding our own activities with partnerships.”

Cooperation with BHAP and Farasis for battery management systems

For example, HELLA intends to work together with BHAP, a company belonging to the Chinese automotive group BAIC, and the US battery specialist Farasis in the field of battery management systems. The three partners have now agreed on a corresponding strategic cooperation. The focus of the cooperation is in particular on the development, production and distribution of battery management systems for 12 and 48 Volt vehicle electrical systems as well as high-voltage applications. While HELLA will contribute its own expertise in hardware and software development to the cooperation, Farasis will bring in its know-how in the field of battery cell production and BHAP will ensure market access, especially within the BAIC Group. The cooperation will focus on meeting demand in the Chinese market and is expected to be further developed by the end of this year. In this context, the possible establishment of a joint venture in China will also be investigated further.

Cooperation with Wuling Automotive Industry in the field of lighting systems

At Auto Shanghai, HELLA also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuling Automotive Industry, which belongs to the Chinese Guangxi Automobile Group. Both partners intend to work together on automotive lighting technologies for the Chinese market, with a particular focus on the development of headlamps for the volume segment. The cooperation will be further substantiated in the coming months and shall especially supply the Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC General Motors Wuling Automobile.

Auto Shanghai 2019: Presentation of innovative lighting and electronics solutions

In addition to new cooperation agreements, the lighting and electronics expert HELLA will be presenting its range of products and services in the field of electromobility and autonomous driving from 18 to 25 April 2019 at Auto Shanghai. In addition, specific solutions for the Chinese market will also be presented. “We want to be as close as possible to our customers,” says Dr. Breidenbach. “Our strategic approach is therefore: in China, for China. Our aim is to open further growth opportunities in one of the world’s most attractive markets.” Thus, HELLA wants to provide Chinese customers with comprehensive support on their way to electromobility. With the new products Dual Voltage Battery Management System and PowerPack 48 Volt, for example, the company is one of the first on the market to develop innovative battery module solutions for the rapidly growing market of mild hybrid vehicles. The HELLA presentation at Auto Shanghai will also focus on key technologies for assisted and automated driving, including radar sensors and camera software. Based on virtual reality, trade fair visitors can also experience various lighting scenarios for vehicle interiors and learn about solutions that have been specially developed to meet the requirements of Chinese customers. These include, for example, an innovative access system based on Bluetooth, GPS, Near Field Communication (NFC) and biometric factors.

Active in China for over 25 years

HELLA has been present in China for over 25 years and is currently represented there with over 6,000 employees and 17 companies (including five joint ventures). In the past fiscal year 2017/2018, the automotive supplier generated sales of € 844 million in China.

SOURCE: HELLA