HAVAL H6 HEV & Jolion HEV launched in Chile

On May 23, GWM held the launch event of HAVAL new energy products HAVAL H6 HEV and JOLION in Chile with the theme of “a new starting point”. This is the first time that GWM has launched a new energy product portfolio in Chile, and it marks an important step for GWM intelligent new energy products in overseas market. The launch of two new energy products will help Chilean car mobility accelerating intelligentization, new energy transformation, and bring new mobility experiences to Chilean users with intelligent and safe products with efficient power.

The launching event attracted 24 local authoritative automotive media, including MT Online, Autocosmos, and others, to report and witness the moment. The sales of new energy vehicles in the Chilean market have continued to grow this year, with a year-on-year increase of 50% from January to February. Among them, the HEV model has the highest sales volume.

“We have noticed that HAVAL JOLION HEV has been launched in Australia and other countries, and now it has finally been launched in Chile together with HAVAL H6 HEV. This is the first time GWM has launched new energy vehicles in Chile, and the sales of new energy vehicles this year have also kept growing this year, just like the theme goes, we hope this is a new starting point for GWM, a new start of growth.” commented Autocosmos, a Chilean media.

