Harman Automotive and Tata Motors deepen decade-long partnership with launch of innovative Harman Ignite platform in Tata passenger vehicles

New adoption by India’s leading automotive manufacturer fuels rapid scaling for HARMAN’s in-vehicle app store

HARMAN today announced that Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, has selected the Harman Ignite Store as its in-vehicle app store, bringing easily accessible, reliable and safe mobility experiences to more customers across a new geographical region. For the past decade, Harman and Tata Motors have collaborated to deliver cutting-edge intelligent cockpits and car audio products in India, with Harman’s R&D and manufacturing facilities in India playing a pivotal role in meeting the demands of Tata Motors’ expanding market presence.

Harman Ignite Store is a safe and secure automotive platform, fully compliant with Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) standards that connects OEMs with developers to provide consumers unique in-vehicle digital experiences.​ Consumers can connect with their favorite digital services in the car, through an intuitive, safe, and secure interface. With Harman Ignite Store, OEMs and developers can realize lucrative digital revenue streams via new business models creating a stand-out and personalized driver experience for their customers.​ OEMs remain in control of the app catalog, the app store’s look and feel, and the commercial relationship with the end-user.

Through the new partnership with Tata Motors, the Harman Ignite Store is powering Arcade.ev, the automaker’s recently launched built-in app suite available in the market-leading Nexon.ev, India’s best-selling SUV, as well as in the Punch.ev. The list of apps will be continuously extended. The initial content partners include Gaana, Jio Saavn, Jio Pages, Beach Buggy Racing, TuneIn Radio, Pocketcasts, DASH Radio, Radioline, Trebble FM, Gaming and Video Apps.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Tata Motors and bring India its first integrated in-vehicle app store,” said Jens Beckmann, Senior Director of Harman Ignite Store at Harman International. “Harman Ignite Store continues to bring unique in-vehicle app experiences from our developer partners — delivering on what consumers expect, today.”

“Our relationship with Harman allows us to keep consumers connected to the content that is most important to them, while also delivering experiences that enhance their drive,” said Anand Kulkani, Chief Product Officer for EV at Tata Motors. “Our customers want to bring their digital lives along with them on the road, with Harman Ignite Store our new Nexon.ev and Punch.ev vehicles deliver that for them, seamlessly.”

Harman Ignite Store is designed to meet the rigorous demands and standards of the automotive environment — a value proposition that Harman calls ‘Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade.’ It brings OEMs and Android developers together to make in-vehicle experiences easily accessible, reliable, and safe, while providing OEMs and developers the opportunity to monetize these high-quality experiences throughout the lifetime of the vehicle.

SOURCE: Harman