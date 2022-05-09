Harman announces support for AWS for automotive Initiative

HARMAN and AWS showcase technological work during the AWS “Software Defined Vehicle” online conference

Harman, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, today announced support for the AWS for Automotive initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the Harman Over-the-Air (OTA) software update solution designed to help Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) meet increased security needs in their vehicles. The solution, which was showcased at the AWS “Software Defined Vehicle” online conference, enables OEMs to deliver new consumer experiences throughout the life of a vehicle.

“Today, rising security threats and a rapidly expanding landscape can make managing software challenging for OEMs. Our objective at Harman is to take the friction out of that process,” said Michal Geva, Vice President and General Manager, OTA and Cybersecurity at Harman. “The Harman OTA solution streamlines security management with an end-to-end secure software update campaign that gives automakers confidence in their solutions today and flexibility to safely add new features down the road.”

Harman OTA enables automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to adapt to an evolving market landscape by securely managing all in-vehicle software components, including firmware, applications, configurations, settings, and maps on head units, TCUs (Telematics Control Units) and ECUs (Electronic Control Units)—anywhere and at any time. Using the Harman OTA solution and AWS, updates can be pushed to millions of vehicles in the field easily, efficiently, and securely.

AWS for Automotive is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for automotive customers. The initiative makes it easier for automotive customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the automotive ecosystem. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Automotive also identifies dedicated AWS automotive industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

The Harman OTA solution will be on display at events throughout this year, allowing attendees to receive an interactive demo that showcases the management of all in-vehicle software components. The demo focuses on the creation and execution of a secure end-to-end software update campaign showcasing how Harman’s market-leading OTA solution makes it easy to add new features and functionality post-production.

SOURCE: Harman