Harman and CARIAD announce growing ecosystem with new apps within Volkswagen Group vehicles

Companies showcase continued momentum with new app experiences

Harman, alongside CARIAD, the automotive software company of Volkswagen Group, today announced new collaborations across key industries to enrich the in-cabin experience with newly available apps. This expands the range of apps available in the Group Application Store, a uniform in-car application store for cars of the Volkswagen Group brands, to more than 70 depending on the model and market. The Group Application Store integrates with the Harman Ignite Store, a solution for automotive infotainment systems that allows OEMs to maintain control of third-party content, the user experience and relationship with the end user. Audi has already implemented the store in select Audi models and regions from model year 2024 onwards and will also integrate it in the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron that will start coming to customers this August, with additional Volkswagen Group brands to follow. Both Harman and CARIAD will showcase the Group Application Store to the Android Developer community at DroidCon Berlin from July 3-5.

New apps soon available in the Group Application Store include:

Booking.com – The Booking.com app helps users find great hotel or apartment deals and book in just a few minutes. Users can also book flights, rental cars, and more through the app.

Eventseeker – Eventseeker is a personalized in-car event service designed to minimize search time and maximize discovery. The app provides detailed information on concerts, sports, theater, comedy, festivals, and cultural events in any city. Whether you’re new to a city or a local, Eventseeker uses your music preferences to recommend events tailored to your interests, no matter where you are.

Livil – The “In-Car Messenger” from livil offers drivers access to all their favorite communication and work channels in one integrated app. Utilizing voice and assisted by Gen AI, the driver’s typical communication processes are streamlined and semi-automated.

Shelly Smart Control – The Shelly Smart Control app offers customers a seamless IoT experience for enhanced automation control and precise monitoring of all Shelly devices from around the world. The application allows users to keep track of their current energy usage with ease and get a forecast of their monthly electricity bills for better budgeting.

Tennis TV – Tennis TV is ATP Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming service—which first launched in 2006—and delivers a rich experience to a global audience of tennis fans, all-year-round from every ATP Tour tournament. Users can live stream up to 2,500 matches a year—all available as full replays on-demand—plus, match highlights, classic matches dating back to 1990 and behind the scenes interviews and features. Watch live and on-demand, with a subscription, on computers, mobile & tablets, Smart TVs and other streaming devices—and now in your Audi.

Harman is collaborating with additional companies to offer even more apps in the future, including:

Bloomberg – Harman and Bloomberg are collaborating to expand the ways Bloomberg audiences can stay informed. The Bloomberg app allows users to listen to Bloomberg Radio, podcasts and text-to-audio stories from Bloomberg.com on their display screens in compatible cars.

Microsoft – Harman is collaborating with Microsoft to bring new content and experiences to the Harman Ignite Store. Together, both companies are kicking off their collaboration by bringing Microsoft Teams experiences to automotive through a web conferencing app that Harman has built and directly connects users to Teams meetings through the in-vehicle calendar.

The Harman Ignite Store is a safe and secure automotive platform, fully compliant with Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) standards that connects OEMs with developers to provide consumers unique in-vehicle digital experiences.​ Consumers can connect with their favorite digital services in the car, through an intuitive, safe and secure interface. With the Harman Ignite Store, OEMs and developers can realize lucrative digital revenue streams via new business models while creating a stand-out and personalized driver experience for their customers. With a legacy of extensive automotive expertise, Harman provides Android developers with the resources needed to enter and thrive in the automotive market. Together with CARIAD, it’s easier than ever for developers to join the Volkswagen Group ecosystem and leverage the combined expertise of both leading companies.

“As a fully compliant Android Automotive OS app store, Harman Ignite Store continues to bring new app experiences into the vehicle, delivering on what consumers expect today,” said Jens Beckmann, Senior Director and Business Lead for Store & FOD at Harman International. “Our growing ecosystem of apps spans diverse sectors, ensuring there is something for everyone.”

Located at the City Cube Berlin, Harman and CARIAD will be on-site at DroidCon Berlin at booth 18 showcasing the latest innovations and highlighting how strategic collaborations are driving the automotive industry forward.​

SOURCE: Harman